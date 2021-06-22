Instagram started as a visual social media, but it soon moved beyond the scope of images and photo-journaling and developed into a primary source of publicity for artists, photographers, and other visual entertainment fields.

A year after its inception, the addition of videos to Instagram resulted in a dramatic shift—one that catapulted “The gram” from a simple social media application to one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms.

Wait a minute. Instagram and e-commerce?

That’s right!

Door Coupons, Sting HD, Portland Gear, CIRCULR, The Beaufort Bonnet Company, and so many more businesses owe their meteoric rise to fame to Instagram.

Ready to explore how you can benefit from using Instagram to grow your e-commerce business?

Read on—we’ve covered everything!

What Are The Benefits of Using Instagram for Business?

If you’re still doubtful and need some convincing, here’s a list of how Instagram can help promote and amplify your business.

Direct interaction with followers and consumers helps businesses establish an authentic image and improves customer connect.

Businesses can make their page look unique and original to suit their brand and individual style.

Offers insights into audience demographic, activity periods, and other relevant data regarding your followers’ interaction with your page.

The online exposure helps find a newer clientele that would not be readily available through traditional marketing.

The organization of pages and posts with the help of relevant hashtags allows people with similar interests to find your work.

You can show off your products and services in a fun, interactive manner unique to Instagram.

It blends the best of social media with e-commerce for an all-around experience for businesses and consumers.

Curious and willing to explore Instagram for e-commerce?

We’ve created this quick guide that covers all the basics to help you grow your business.

Instagram Habits to Boost Your Business

Everyone knows that the more popular a brand on a social media platform, the greater the brand’s awareness. And with growing awareness and recognition comes sales. And there’s no better way to map a business’s success than through its profit margins.

Here are a few tips for building your brand and increasing your number of followers organically.

Add High-Quality Photos

No matter what type of business you’re using Instagram for, its primary function is to provide users with delightful visuals. High-quality pictures are an absolute MUST if you wish to grow your business.

Instagram has different aspect ratios and image sizes ranging from landscape to portrait modes. Use HD images and determine which aspect ratio works for you. Though you can switch between different ratios, ensure that the main subject is always in the middle. This helps the main page look cohesive, and nothing important gets cropped.

We’ll discuss photos in detail further ahead. For now, let’s move on to our other tips.

Make Reels

Instagram reels have completely changed the game for businesses, and they’re the easiest way to make your business a global sensation. It might take a little effort to make a viral reel, but once you have it figured out, you’ll see what a difference it makes in your audience interaction and business. A few tips to remember:

Make high-resolution reels to improve your visibility

Use popular, trending music for a higher chance of making it to the Discover Reels page

Make reels that add value to the viewers. Get up-to-date by exploring the various kinds of reels you can make, from advice to behind-the-scenes entertainment

Follow trending reel formats

Use Relevant Hashtags

Hashtags are necessary if you want your post or reel to pop. Stuck and unsure of what to do with hashtags? A hashtag generator is your best bet!

Instagram allows 30 hashtags for each post. So don’t scrimp, and make sure you use them all!

Want to know a secret?

Make an unbeatable combination of effective hashtags by picking five trending, ten moderately popular, ten rare, and five unique, niche hashtags. It’ll make a huge difference to your audience.

Interact with Similar Accounts and Existing Followers

In addition to replying to your DMs (direct messages), interacting with other accounts is also incredibly important. Like and comment on their pictures and videos, and don’t forget to share their content. They’ll eventually return the favor, and you’ll get a much-needed boost!

Make Interactive Stories

The Instagram algorithm works in a way that once you get a small amount of traction on your page or stories, it sets the ball rolling, and the snowball effect will surely make your account pop.

That’s why it’s always a good idea to have interactive stories with polls, questions, and other similar features (Instagram has loads to choose from!)

Always Check Your Insights for a Post Schedule that Works for You

Your posts might perform better on certain days or during specific time frames. You can figure this out from the Insights section and make a posting schedule based on when you get maximum traction on your page.

Stick to this schedule, and try to post every day if you can. If not, then aim for thrice a week at the very least!

Host Giveaways

Who doesn’t love a free give-away, right?

Hosting giveaways is a great way to build your network and gain new followers. This, in turn, helps boost your clientele and grow your business.

You can offer all sorts of prizes to winners—from products to free services. It’s up to you to decide how much you wish to offer to the contestants. You can also include runner-up prizes to tempt more people into joining.

Follow What’s Trending, But Make It Your Own

Instagram has new trends coming up weekly, if not daily. From different reel formats to music fads and hashtags. Following these trends will help bring your business forward into the spotlight. But personalizing trends, adding a unique touch, and showing off your style will genuinely make you stand out.

Don’t have time and need a template to get you started? PosterMyWall has a huge selection of templates with edit and customization options.

Use Your Words

Although Instagram is a visual platform, having nice captions on your reels and posts is crucial. It’s also nice to have a little bit of writing on your post/reel itself, and you can use several graphic softwares to add fun fonts.

This allows you to connect with your audience and let them in on your journey. Don’t hesitate to make your captions long and fun. It’s all about showing off your personality!

Bio’s Are Important!

Your bio is your first impression when someone visits your page. Make it count! Add relevant information about who you are and what products or services you offer. Don’t forget to add your website or online store link too!

Making Posts that Stand Out and Catch Your Audience’s Eye

Making your posts look great is your biggest goal. You can post the images as they are or with a few simple edits using Instagram’s in-built editor. It offers various filters and advanced settings to make your image look as beautiful as possible. However, it’s always a good idea to make your posts stand out with a special touch – and there are several free graphic design tools to help you do just that.

Here are a few tips to remember when working on your posts:

Try to pick a fun, vibrant color palette and stick to it as much as possible for a cohesive, themed feed.

If you want to change your overall aesthetic or mood, try to do so in threes, as the Instagram feed has rows of three.

Use fun fonts and attractive designs.

Don’t overcrowd your posts – they should be pleasing to look at as one scrolls through them.

Use carousel posts to fit a lot in a small package.

Use the aspect ratio wisely – square posts are great, but so are 4:5 posts.

So there you have it—some of the best, proven advice on using Instagram to boost your business.

All set to go?

Good luck, and remember, the secret to growing your business on Instagram is to make it visually appealing and attractive!