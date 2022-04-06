Classic games are making a comeback on the internet. If you want something that’s easy and instantly recognizable you should try these three classics.

Pet Simulation

Pet sim games task you to take care of one or many digital pets in an app or game. They’re usually cute, furry animals such as dogs, rabbits, cats and more and are an upgraded version of the classic game Tamagotchi.

Aside from feeding your pet regularly you should also give them a bath every now and then and play with them using a variety of toys. Depending on the developer you can collect in-game currency for buying new items or unlocking features.

Farming

Farm simulation lets you control an ever-expanding land where you can grow plants and trees. The most famous example is Farmville, made by Zynga on Facebook. It’s a web game that doesn’t require a download.

You can also find farming games on both App Store and Play Store. Like pet sims, you eventually expand your farm space and unlock cash crops that give you more money per harvest. Along the way you also take on quests or explore the village and interact with the locals.

Notable game titles include Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Slots

Slots games are casino classics that have been around for decades. It’s one of the most popular casino games around because it’s simple yet exciting- you can win lots of money when the reels fall in the right place.

You can play online slots such as สล็อต on just about any device. All you need is to click the link and you’ll be transported to the official website. After registering for access you can then enjoy a classic game with a chance to win a massive jackpot. Anyone can try it as long as they’re of legal age.