Mice infestation can become a major problem if not taken care of. If you are irritated by the presence of mouse dropping and foul smell present everywhere in your home, then here is the simple guide about how to get rid of a mouse:

Discover their patterns of movement

Mice are generally active among sunrise and nightfall, but you can mark evidence of their movement anytime. The dazzling sight of mouse droppings is the first sign to know the presence of mice in your home.

They travel along walls and dodge open regions, so follow the path where you see the mice droppings from both sides and you’ll realize where they’ve been moving. Mice gnaw often at drywall or comparable materials, making clean-cut openings, however, these mice can make their way through dime-size holes anywhere they find. Search for the openings and trash in the dark sections of your pantry and kitchen.

Check for stores of pet food and birdseed in surprising spots such as behind furniture and appliances, and close to other undisturbed regions in your home. Mice assemble homes of paper and other similar material in protected spots close to persistent heat like ovens, coolers, and water radiators.

Set trap devices in precise locations

Since the rodents fundamentally travel along walls, set some mouse traps at right points to walls with the proper bait and trigger side nearest to the walls. Depending upon the size of the invasion, you need to set multiple traps at the distance of every 2 to 3 feet. Cover your hands with protective gloves when dealing with bait and mouse traps to keep mice off your odour

The absolute best spots for mouse traps are in inside cupboards and wardrobes, enclosed spaces and underneath or behind appliances and furniture. Around your reach or oven is the most loved place visited by the mice because it contains the consistent stock of warmth and small pieces of food. Also, set a mousetrap inside a cabinet used for storing dishes placed underneath your stove and fit an air vent mesh to avoid the entry of more mice in your house.

Select lure cleverly

Mice are firmly attracted to fatty food sources like peanut butter, chocolate and hazelnut spread. In winters, mice build their homes with materials such as dental floss, cotton balls, twine, and yarn, so they fill in as bait as well. Any food items that are eaten by the mice in your home, regardless of whether it is birdseed, candy or pet kibble, it might be considered as the best mouse trap bait.

Inspect and reset

Check out for the mouse traps the next morning after setting them and each day after. Modern studies reveal that you are probably going to get more mice on the night you set some traps for the first time than on any other night. Make certain to set a ton of mouse traps from the beginning, so you can catch a lot of mice rapidly.

Mice reproduce themselves so abundantly and quickly, so you can be sure to have more than one mouse in your home. So don’t stop after you’ve capture one mouse. Continue the process of setting and checking a few mouse traps until you haven’t got a mouse for seven days.