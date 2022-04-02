Looking to ease off in the world of gaming with some fun and easy titles? We’ve got you covered- here are three that’re worthy of your attention.

Monument Valley

Nearly everyone has a smartphone, which makes Monument Valley a must-play if you’re just starting out in the gaming niche. The good news is that you don’t have to have a high-end phone or lots of time to enjoy this quirky, relaxing and fun game.

Monument Valley is very accessible since the controls are simple and the puzzles are compelling yet easy to solve. You don’t have to spend too much time thinking and can move from one stage to another with little difficulty. Best of all, it’s available on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing is wholesome fun and one of the best reasons to own a Nintendo Switch. There’s no learning curve here- just pick it up and play, then set it down if you have other responsibilities to do.

Your villager does what you want it to do, and there are tons of actions you can take, including fishing, swimming or just wandering the village and talking to the neighbors. Although technically the objectives end, you can still go around and enjoy island life for as long as you like.

Online Casino

Nearly everyone who’s at a legal age will have come across casino games at one point in their lives. Slots, poker and roulette are just some of the most popular games you can play on the internet.

Gclub is a popular online casino site where enthusiasts can gather and bet on their favorite games. As long as they know the mechanics, then it’s just a matter of choosing a number, color or card and trying their luck. Furthermore, online casinos are available 24/7 whereas traditional ones aren’t.