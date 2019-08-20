Although we are on vacation we can keep in touch with the exercise. Running is one of the favorite activities for all of us who go on vacation since no equipment or center is needed for this. The beach can be a good place to practice running, and that’s why we want to stop in this post.

The beach is one of the favorite destinations of the vast majority of us on vacation, and therefore this same scenario can be one of the best places to go jogging. Let’s not forget that it is a good scenario for this, since the landscape, the climatic conditions, and the terrain will help us to develop the activity much better.

Running on the beach is something that can help us stay active on vacation in a unique environment

On this occasion, we are going to stop at some points that we want to highlight about the benefits that it will have for us to run on the sand of the beach since it is a very suitable place for the realization of this sport. But we need to realize all the benefits it will bring us and the precautions we must take to go jogging on the beach.

The environment we will have on the beach is not one of the main attractions for running

First of all, we are going to stop in the environment. A beach is a place that transmits peace and that most of us relax. Therefore it is a suitable place to carry out an activity of these characteristics. The purity of the air, the humidity, the sound of the sea, and the quality of the soil, are some of the main points to take into account when jogging at the beach.

As we mentioned before, the environment is one of the main advantages of running on the beach. The pure air and humidity in the environment will help us to breathe better when going for a run. Air quality is essential when launching into the street to practice this sport, and therefore it is essential that we opt for natural environments with good air quality.

Pure air, humidity, low pressure … are some points that will help us perform better running on the beach

The beach air is very clean air. Let’s not forget that the proximity of the water makes the air characteristics even better. To this, we must add the sea breeze that will help us improve temperature conditions when going for a run. Therefore, this humid environment will help us achieve a better performance of the activity.

The landscape is another point that will help us make the activity more bearable

The landscape is another of the strengths that we must take into account when going out to run on the beach. A place like a sea and the sand is a good environment to make the activity less monotonous and much more bearable. This will make the time we spend practicing this sport much more bearable.

By performing in an environment like the beach, we will make the performance of the activity much more bearable. Let us not forget that the sound of the sea is something that must also be taken into account since it has a soothing and calming factor, which will not help to be much more focused on the activity we are carrying out.

The beach environment is relaxing and will help us improve brands and develop a better activity

For this reason it is necessary that we choose hours in which there are hardly any people on the beach, since in this way we will achieve that the activity is much more complete, since we will not have any other noise than the sound of the sea and we will not have another vision other than Water and sand

The terrain is one of the main attractions that run on the beach

The land is another benefit that will bring us to run along the beach. As we have commented on a lot of occasions, the terrain on which we are going to practice the race is essential. That is why we must opt for land that will help us protect the joints. The sand on the beach is one of the best since the impact we are going to have on the joints is very little.

The sand on the beach is a completely soft and padded terrain. This will make the impact of running on it minimal. In addition, it will help us to manage to endure more with the activity since joint wear and overload will be much lower. Therefore, when running on the sand of the beach we can run a wider and less short jog than on asphalt or on other harder surfaces.

Beach sand is a soft and padded terrain that will help us improve activity and absorb much of the impact

Due to this softer terrain, we can practice running without using shoes as specific as to when we go running to a park or a path. In this case, we can even run barefoot if the ground is completely safe, that is if we are not at risk and cut ourselves or hurt ourselves when moving on the sand.

The humidity of the beach will help us breathe better

The humidity on the beach is another benefit that will help us improve the performance of the race. Let’s not forget that when running, the body tends to sweat and eliminate liquids and mineral salts through the skin. When performed in a humid environment, this sweating increases at first, but the humid environment will help us to better maintain the airways.

The humid environment, accompanied by low pressures, points to consider when going for a run to the beach. These points will help us, both when it comes to breathing better and getting a good sweat regulation. In spite of everything, it is advisable to continue using suitable running equipment, that is, clothes that let sweat perspire and not accumulate it.

Humidity is one of the benefits that running along the beach will bring us. In this way, we will be able to breathe better and regulate more sweating.

It is true that these are some of the main benefits that we will find when jogging on the beach. But it is necessary that we take into account some precautions or keep in mind that we must perform this activity in a certain way. We are going to stop at these points to get the race done in the best possible way.

To go jogging at the beach we must take precautions such as the right time of day to go jogging

First of all, we are going to stop at the right time to go jogging at the beach. As we have highlighted before, the best moments will be when the beach is as clear as possible. At sunrise or sunset, they will be the best moments. The beach is much quieter, and therefore we can carry out the activity without hardly having hindrances on the beach.

Sunrise and sunset are the best times to go jogging at the beach

Do not forget that in addition, they are the times of day when the temperature is lower and therefore the performance of the activity will be much better and complete for us. By having a kinder temperature, the sweating will be much lower, and we will also ensure that the sun does not overwhelm us as much as maybe it can do at noon.

Keeping hydrated is important when going for a run to the beach

Although the beach is a place where the humidity is higher than in other places, it is necessary that we stay hydrated for the duration of the race. As we have said before, the humidity itself makes sweating greater in many cases, and therefore the loss of minerals can be high.

Accompanying us with a bottle of water is a good solution since on the beach we will not have drinking fountains. It is necessary that we equip ourselves in the proper way to avoid dehydration or heat stroke, putting our health at risk.

It is important to take a bottle of water with us to keep us hydrated for the entire duration of the race

In the market, we can find the number of containers of different models, weights and materials. At the end of the day, we should opt for those who will be more comfortable when carrying them with us. We can hang them on the pants, carry it in the hand … Anyway, the idea is that we carry with us a container with liquid to hydrate at all times.

The beach terrain can sometimes be uncomfortable, and therefore it is important to know the best place to run

The terrain is good for running, but it is important that we consider some points. As we said, it is more comfortable and smooth to run. But we must not forget that it is an irregular terrain and that sometimes it will force us to run halfway, with a hip higher than the other … This can be a bit risky for many people, which can be damaged in certain parts of the body.

Therefore it is important that we know how to choose the place to run. The hardest part of the sand will be the one that is glued to the water. Therefore, this area will be one of the best for running. Interestingly, it is the most regular part, so it is the most recommended for running. But it is true that the one that does not offer the greatest resistance is the dry part of the sand, which is not wet.

The beach terrain is smooth to run but irregular. Therefore, it is important that we choose the best place to run without this unevenness affecting us in the performance of the activity

The dry sand will increase the results of the activity, as it represents an obstacle and resistance when running. In addition, in this part of the beach, we can run without slippers, as it will help us keep our feet flexible. But we need to take care of this aspect because if we do not do it properly, we can get hurt. Do not forget that it is not a recommended field for people who have joint problems and others, due to the irregularity of the land.

Choosing suitable equipment to go jogging is essential to achieve good performance

The equipment when it comes to jogging at the beach is essential. As we do when we go out to practice a career in the city, we must equip ourselves with the right clothes. Technical fabric that allows sweating and does not accumulate soaked sweat. Although we are on the beach it is the best that we opt for this type of clothing.

The equipment for running with heat should be adequate. It is important that we get good perspiration and maintain a constant temperature, Of course, it is necessary that we get the right equipment, but summer, since both the shoes, the pants, and the shirts, will be prepared for the performance of this activity. It is true that many people prefer to go jogging. It may be an option, but sweat will increase and not soak.

Protecting ourselves from the sun is important, both the skin and the head

Although we choose one alternative or another as far as clothing is concerned, we need to protect ourselves from the effects of the sun. The skin that is left in the air can be affected by the sun’s rays. Therefore it is necessary that we use a protective cream. There are prepared varieties on the market so that they do not disappear with sweat.

Using full protection screens will be a good alternative to ensure that the performance of the beach race is as productive as possible. But not only must we protect our skin, but it is necessary that we do the same with parts that will be very exposed to the sun, such as the head, which will be fully exposed for the duration of the activity.

To prevent this part of the body from suffering from the heat, it is best that we wear a cap. There are countless models to help us perform this activity in the best possible way, preventing sweat from accumulating in the head. Next, to this, the cap will help us protect the face, and make the sun’s effect much less on this part of the body.

To protect ourselves from the sun’s rays we must use full-screen protective cream, head cap, and sunglasses to protect the eyes

The view is another part that we must protect when running to the beach. Wearing sunglasses that protect us from sunlight will be appropriate. Let’s not forget that when looking directly at the sand on the beach, the reflection of the sun’s rays will be greater, since they bounce on the sand and the effect on the view can be disastrous in the long run.

Therefore it is important that we protect ourselves from these radiations with the appropriate glasses model. There are countless alternatives to the market. We are going to recommend a pair of polarized glasses with a light frame. It is true that there are suitable models for running, which will hardly bother us and we will not realize that we are wearing them.

Once we know both the advantages and the measures that we must carry out when it comes to running to the beach, we can start to practice this activity on vacation wherever we are. It is better that we choose to run with all the guarantees, before sitting on the sunbed all the time without doing anything.