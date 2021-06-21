You may have recently decided to cut the cable cord and focus exclusively on watching streaming content, but is your internet up to the task? Here are some things you need to consider for a seamless and enjoyable streaming experience.

What is Streaming?

Streaming is a term used to push video content, usually TV shows and movies from the provider’s servers to your device, e.g., a smart TV, laptop or smartphone without the need to download it first.

Streaming is a convenient and on-demand way to enjoy movies, shows and documentaries. You won’t have to wait until you’ve finished downloading the file- it starts immediately and completes as you go along.

Streaming services require an internet connection, and the faster your internet the less the videos will buffer (if at all).

Higher Video Quality = More Bandwidth

When it comes to streaming the higher your download speed the better. However, you should know that online videos can come in different qualities.

A single device streaming SD content can make do with 5 mbps speed, while multiple devices will require speeds of up to 25 mbps. The heaviest content will be 4K videos and multiple device usages of HD streams- you’ll need a router and at least 50 or 100 mbps so you can all continue to watch without buffering or interruptions.

Streaming Types

Aside from video quality, streaming can be divided into different formats.

Streaming audio is usually done with subscription services on Apple Music or Spotify. You can broadcast live gameplay on Mixer or Twitch, as well as watch on Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix and more.

Lastly, you’ll be streaming when playing games online and on cloud gaming services offered on Google, Xbox and Playstation platforms.

How Much Speed Do You Need?

Most ISPs will have an unlimited data plan which allows you to stream your favorite content without having to worry about overage fees.

Most streaming platforms will consume about 1GB of data every hour for SD quality, and around 2GB of data every hour for HD and full HD streams. For music and online games the data requirements may be a bit lower or higher depending on the game graphics.

The Best Internet Services for Streaming

The best internet service you can get is the one that’s available in your area. You can shop around and discover if Frontier internet is available- if it’s a yes, then choose the plan that suits you the best and sign up for a plan.

As a rule of thumb, don’t settle for the first ISP you see online. Figure out a list of three to five providers, then visit their website one by one and see what they have to offer. Some might have exclusive discounts or freebies for new customers, while others offer a bundled service with phone and cable. You’ll also want to invest in a new router to get the best speeds.

Lastly, check and see if they have positive reviews online. See what people are saying about them- the good and the bad should come in when you’re making a decision.