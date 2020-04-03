You’d think that modern games are the pinnacle of online gaming, but there’s still room for improvement.

Technology can fill in the gaps and improve the user experience. Here’s how.

Graphics

The general consensus is that the better the graphics, the more immersive a game is. Therefore, developers should always push the technological aspect of games when it comes to polygons and creating a 3D world that people will enjoy.

3D graphics can be used almost anywhere, including traditional mainstays such as poker or lotto. How would you like to play poker online as if you were in a real casino, or betting on Bandar Bola with full eye candy? This becomes a reality when companies focus with graphics in mind.

Machine Learning

Machine learning and big data can make games stand out by offering a more personal experience.

Underlying scripts and mechanisms can evolve to produce a unique gameplay each and every time. Online gaming worlds can be populated with artificial intelligence that speak, play and strategize just like real humans. NPCs are no longer tied to pre-determined actions; they can act out accordingly and react to the player’s choices as well.

In online gambling, machine learning makes playing poker games such as DominoQQ more enjoyable. In betting, you can have the AI pick out the numbers depending on the previous draw results. Games like Agen Bola and Judi Bola can benefit from this addition.

Mobility

As internet speeds keep getting faster, games that require a lot of bandwidth, data and resources can now be played outside your home.

Some platforms allow you to play games on just about any device, thanks to cloud technology. All you’ll need is the app and a game controller, as well as a monthly subscription. Feel the need to play poker? IDN poker can run on any modern device, including laptops, tablets and smartphones.