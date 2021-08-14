In most cases, a powdered coating is used on outdoor metal items. These surfaces are exposed to sun, rainfall, cold, water, and pollution. That’s why it is important to use powdered coatings, since it lasts a long time, and it’s resistant to many substances compared to liquid paints. However, it is important to care for the coat to keep it looking good for years.

Advantages of Powder Coating

How To Care for Powdered Surfaces

Pressure Cleaning

This method is one of the best ways to clean your powder-coated surfaces. It is important to use low pressure to avoid damaging the end. Also, avoid using tap and rainwater, since they contain sulfur, fluoride, or chlorine, which may stain the surface. Instead, use filtered water and low pressure.

Use Mild Soap and Water

You can clean your powdered coating using the traditional method of using soap and water. However, use soaps that are PH neutral. To tell if soap is mild, it should be safe for your hand. If not, then it shouldn’t be used on powdered coats. The first step is to remove any debris on the surface using a wet sponge. Next, apply soap and use a soft brush to scrub the surface. Lastly, rinse the surface with filtered water and dry using a cloth.

Use Wax Coating To Protect Exposed Surfaces

Powdered surfaces that come into contact with other objects should be covered with wax. Similarly, areas that will be handled, such as guardrails, stairways, gates, or handrails, should also be treated with wax. It is best to note that the best wax for that purpose is non-abrasive car wax with a UV blocker. After application, clean the surface to avoid staining.

Damage Repair

In most cases, damage occurs during installation, transportation, or caused by objects on the site. It is therefore important to repair the damaged parts with care and caution. This will prevent more damage to other powdered surfaces. However, if you don’t know how to apply the coating, ask for professional help. This will ensure uniformity of the entire surface.

Just like other items out there, powdered paint requires constant care and maintenance to prolong its life span. If you keep it dirty, the debris will stain the surface and cause corrosion.