In today’s scenario of digital market where data is the most valuable commodity and asset, it is of utmost important to protect your data. Data is the identity of a person or a company and data theft can lead to utter devastation of lives and businesses. Data security to protect from hacking, spying and data theft is of utmost importance. While businesses all going all the way with their data security, homeowners have also started seeing the importance of it and are opting to buy residential proxies. If you are looking into purchasing a proxy, there are a number of things to keep in mind, in order to make the right choice.

Budget

Buying a proxy is a long term financial commitment and thus, the most important thing that you need to consider is your budget. If you are looking industrial level security, top notch data encryption, high anonymity, there are some excellent option available in the market but these are mostly quite expensive, particularly for non-professional users. The best way to go about it is to set a budget limit that you can afford to spend and then do your research of options, and the benefits they offer within that range.

Dats security

All proxies will offer a basic level of security and anonymity but proxies such as residential proxy, are far more secure than the others. They can be a little expensive as they come from legitimate ISPs, and thus, are harder to detect. Therefore these have much lower risks of getting blocked and blacklisted. If you feel like a private proxy is out of your budget, it is a better option to use shared proxies as they are quite secure and anonymous as well.

Number of proxies and locations

Before you purchase a proxy ask your provider how many proxies and locations are available for you to connect to. With a larger number of proxies on offer, the risks of getting your IP compromised, or blacklisted are lower. Thus, a higher number of proxies will ensure better security, and stability. If you pick a proxy with more options of locations, you will be able to access more content from around the world.

Internet speed

A proxy will help increase the internet speed on your devices, by improving the bandwidth allocation and compressing online traffic. Higher internet speeds will ensure that you canget the best out of your internet connection and get more work done in a shorter time. It will also eliminate buffering or lagging of videos. Before purchasing a proxy make sure you as the provider in details about the enhancement of internet speed via proxy.

Support system

Last, but not the least, an extremely essential thing to look out for is the post-sale customer support that your provider has to offer. Check if they have twenty four hours of support or not, whether they are available on weekends or only during office hours, in case you need troubleshooting.

Proxies are essential for data security against data theft and they also help bypass geographical content blocking. However, while purchasing a proxy do not trust only the provider’s words and do your research. Check out customer reviews, social media posts and proxy forums to help you understand what you are signing up for.