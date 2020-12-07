Hormones are messengers that are of chemical nature that are secreted directly into the blood. The hormones are carried from the body’s organs and tissues to exert their functions. Different types of hormones exist in the human body. The hormones act on varying aspects of the functions of the body and its processes. Some common examples where hormones are useful are:

Development and growth

Metabolism and appetite

Sexual function and reproductive growth and health

Cognitive function and mood

Maintenance of body temperature

Heart rate

Sleep cycle and patterns

Mood levels

Stress levels

Where are they secreted?

Hormones get secreted from the endocrine glands of the body. These endocrine glands are ductless, meaning that hormones get secreted directly into the bloodstream more opposed than by way of ducts. Some endocrine glands in the human body are:

Pituitary gland

Pineal gland

Thymus

Thyroid

Adrenal glands

Pancreas

Testes

Ovaries

These vital body organs secrete hormones in tiny amounts to cause severe body changes and boost hormone health. It is important to note that excessive production of hormones may cause health implications and have an impact on hormone health.

Both men and women may experience imbalances in the levels of estrogen and progesterone production levels. However, men are more likely to experience an imbalance in the release of testosterone levels.

Symptoms of hormonal imbalance and its impacts on hormone health

The symptoms experienced as a result of hormonal imbalance may be dependent on the glands and hormones affected. Some of the most common symptoms associated with hormonal imbalance are:

Unexplained weight gain

Unexplained weight loss

Excessive sweating

Difficulty sleeping

Dry skin and rashes

Changes in blood pressure

Irritability

Anxiety

Fatigue

Bloating

Sudden change in appetite

Reduced sex drive

Brittle hair

Blurred vision

Breast tenderness

What are the most common causes of hormonal imbalance?

Hormone health is vital, but your body may experience hormonal imbalance at any given time. Everyone will experience natural incidences, especially when the endocrine glands are not functioning the right way. The endocrine glands are located in different parts of the body such as the adrenal glands, gonads, pituitary glands, pancreatic islets, and pineal glands.

Some of the most common causes of reduced hormonal health or imbalance are stress, type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes and hyperglycemia. Other causes are underactive thyroids, abuse of steroids, hormonal replacement, poor diet, being overweight, tumors such as the pituitary, cushing’s syndrome, endocrine gland injury, and Addison’s disease.

Hormonal imbalances in women

Hormone health is critical for all women. Women naturally experience hormonal imbalance, particularly during: menstruation, puberty, pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, menopause, and post-menopause. Why women are more prone to experiencing a hormonal imbalance in comparison to men is because women possess varying endocrine organs and cycles. Some of the medical conditions that may cause a disturbance in hormone health or imbalance in women include polycystic ovary syndrome, early menopause, primary ovarian insufficiency, ovarian cancer, and or even the use of birth control. To find out if you are experiencing hormonal imbalances as a woman, several symptoms can be worth noting. These are heavy periods, dementia, thyroid conditions, irregular periods, indigestion, breast tenderness, uterine bleeding, increased hair growth on the face, vaginal dryness, hot flashes, weak bones, indigestion, acne, infertility, deepening of the voice, and skin tags, among others.

Hormonal imbalances in men

Men may also experience imbalanced mental health. The most common natural causes of hormone health imbalance are puberty and age. Some of the most common medical conditions that cause a rise in hormonal imbalance when it comes to men are prostate cancer and low testosterone levels. The most common symptoms of hormonal imbalance in men include reduced drive when it comes to sex, erectile dysfunction, low sperm count, reduced muscle mass, reduced body hair growth, osteoporosis, and over-development of breast tissue.

What are some of the most common ways to boost hormone health and treat hormonal imbalance?

Treatment revolving around hormonal imbalances may differ depending on the cause. Different types of treatment may work for different individuals and others may not. Our bodies are different.

Some of the most common ways you can treat women for hormone imbalance are:

Birth control

For women who are not trying to conceive, medications containing progesterone and estrogen are useful in regulating irregular periods and symptoms. These birth control medications could be in the form of pills, a ring, patch, intrauterine device, and or a shot.

Vaginal estrogen

Women who go through vaginal dryness linked with estrogen levels can use creams containing estrogen directly to the vaginal tissues. Other remedies may include the use of rings and the use of estrogen tablets.

Hormone replacement medications

This type of medication is available temporarily to reduce dire symptoms related to menopause. Signs that come with menopause include hot flashes, severe mood swings, and night sweats.

Taking Eflornithine

Eflornithine is a prescription drug. The drug slows the growth of excessive hairs in women on their faces.

Taking Clomiphene

Clomiphene and other medications such as letrozole are useful for women facing PCOS. The women trying to conceive are given this medication and injections to boost thin rates and chances of getting pregnant.

Anti-androgen medications

These are medications that block the predominantly hormone known as androgen that helps limit the case of severe acne and excessive hair growth or loss of hair.

Assisted reproductive technology

This medication is vital in assisting women who cannot give birth to conceive. Also, women with PCOS may get help with getting pregnant through this medicine.

Natural remedies

Natural remedies can also come in handy in the treatment of hormonal imbalance as boosting hormone health. Natural remedies have been used for the past couple of years and have had positive effects on the users.

However, no natural remedies have been proven by medical studies in the treatment of hormonal issues. Some examples of natural remedies used in the reduction of hormonal imbalance and the boosting of hormone health are primrose oil, olive oil, black cohosh, ginseng, and red clover.

Certain lifestyle changes may also be useful in boosting hormone health and hormonal imbalance. These ways are through maintaining a healthy body, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and using over-the-counter medications as prescribed by the doctor, practicing yoga, avoiding processed and packaged food, and avoiding triggers that result in hot flashes.

Additionally, hormone therapy is also instrumental in boosting and helping in matters of hormone health. The therapy is a form of treatment that helps to supplement the body with either estrogen alone or a combination of estrogen and progesterone. Some important benefits of hormone therapy are reduced risk of developing osteoporosis, and reduced cases of bone breakage, mood improvement, the betterment of mental health, decreased tooth loss and lowered risks of colon cancer.

Other benefits of hormone therapy are lowered risks of diabetes, modest improvement associated with joint pains, improvement of mental health, lower death rates, lowered risk of diabetes, and relieving of hot flashes.

Conclusion

Perfect hormone health is essential for everyone, and changes in their balance not only need to be addressed but also balanced. As much hormonal imbalance may be to blame for the rise of unexpected signs and symptoms in the human body, the hormones present in your body are vital. These hormones play an essential role in regulating many aspects of the body such as temperature, metabolism, sleep cycles, sexual function, and mood. With the steps and measures mentioned above, you can easily improve your hormone health and resolve any issues with hormonal imbalance.