Cannabis is a drug, used for medical, recreational purposes, while some are using it for getting high sensation. People were using it in hiding, because it was illegal, and the use of marijuana was criminalized. However, how many celebrities are emerging is the support of marijuana. These stars are outspeaking their part of lives on how they smoked weed for balancing physical and emotional stress of stardom, and how they’re in favor of legalizing medicinal marijuana. The foremost reason of which is educating youth about its pros and cons including medicinal marijuana, the business behind cannabis, legislative issues, and its cultural phenomena.

Celebrities

Many celebrities like Snoop Doggy Dogg, Lady Gaga, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, Woody Harrelson have been advocating for legalizing and decriminalizing marijuana. These celebrities have admitted that they smoke weed for different reasons. These celebs have shown their love for the plant on various platforms, and they want cannabis to be legalized for adult people. Lady Gaga has confessed that she used marijuana dealing with the emotional stress of stardom. Some of the celebrities are now clean, and they don’t smoke weed. Still, they are in support of lifting a ban on its consumption, and completely endorse the idea of allowing weed for adults. Celebrities always take the quality Cannabis products, if you also want some quality then visit here.

Snoop Dogg’s Case

Snoop Dogg is notable amongst them. He is a rapper, and he has sung many songs glorifying weed. In one of his interviews, he has said that once he used to do some 81 blunts a day. He has hired a professional blunt roller, and pays him around $50,000 a year, to roll joints for him. He further said that he wants taxation of legal cannabis. Snoop Dogg is notoriously famous for smoking weed and has been arrested many times for doing so. He also literally challenged for a weed contest, and once told that Willie Nelson smoked him in a marijuana contest.

Conclusion

In the past, many were reluctant to speak about cannabis. But, now even the celebrities are openly talking about it. High farms is also one of the best online platforms for CBD products. They not only talk about it but are also advocating for legalizing it. They have a fan base, and their voice matters. The day is not far when marijuana will be legalized in many states.