Having a pet and a child at the same time is definitely difficult, especially if you are a first-time parent. However, it is a magical experience having them grow together, as they develop a bond that lasts a lifetime. Here are some tips for you to simultaneously care for both the child and the pet you have in your Thomson Reserve condo.

Get Them Used to Each Other

Instead of taking them out one by one on a schedule, take the time to introduce them and get used to each other so that they can coexist in one space. At first, your pet will be scared as the child explores, but over time, they will both get closer. Eventually, the pet will establish a bond with the baby through good things with the use of positive reinforcement.

Pet and baby proof

Baby-proof your home by keeping dangerous objects out of sight, covering sharp edges, and doing the same for your pet. Enforce with training, create separate spaces for the baby and pet whenever they need time alone. Train them, keep their nails short, and slowly introduce the pet to the baby with stimuli such as cooing, babbling, and other noises the baby makes.

Give them Their Own Space

Provide a dedicated space for your pet whenever they get too destructive, e.g., a chill-out zone; the same should apply to toddlers so that both have a safe space to get away from the things that are happening. Put the child’s favorite things, such as toys and comforts, such as pillows and blankets.

Reinforce Positive Behavior

You can enforce positive behavior in your pet by rewarding them when they behave when you have the kid around them. This will allow them to think that the baby is a good thing and will be less destructive around them.