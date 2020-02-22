Even before the age of social media, food trends have already been in place. However, with technology now sitting right at the palm of our hands, modern society took food trends to the next level.

Like fashion, however, some trends come and go and then back again. Here are a few examples of the ones that never really go away and continue to satisfy our cravings for something that is both new and familiar at the same time.

Hotdogs

Hotdogs have been relegated to quick lunch bites, tailgating nosh, and game day snacks for the longest time but things have really changed. Nowadays, people are already taking the time to put the hotdogs they’re about to devour into their social media feeds as they do with all of the other fancy meals.

Why? Hotdogs are trendy again. They’re laid-back, nostalgic, and retro but can still offer new flavors. However, not all hotdogs are made equally. Some are more Instagrammable than others.

Take Wienerschnitzel’s hotdogs, for example. They’re premium quality and are guaranteed to offer next-level dishes so they’re certainly worth photographing. You can also find gourmet-level hotdogs nowadays and they’re even more Insta-worthy.

Kefir

Gut-healing food items have become some of the hottest food trends in 2018 and they continue to be highly coveted this year. With more and more people starting to be more health conscious, this isn’t too surprising.

It’s also not surprising to find lots of people drawn to kefir. With kombucha, yogurt, and other gut-friendly stuff being such big hits, it’s about time for kefir to follow suit. Its unique flavor and health benefits definitely warrant its popularity.

Donuts

Donuts are comfort foods that will never go out of style. They might take the backseat from time to time to let other pastries shine but they’ll always take the spotlight when given the chance. Since there are just so many things that you can do with a donut, it’s also not surprising that it makes a comeback every now and then.

Traditional cocktails

It seems like the younger crowds are now re-discovering traditional cocktails in search of high-quality drinks. Since these classics promise a fool-proof approach in the matter, more and more restaurants prefer to offer them over outlandish drinks that are just too risky to serve to their exacting diners.

Ice cream

Like donuts, ice cream also comes, goes, and comes back again as a food trend. Why not when there are also tons of different ways to enjoy this dessert? It’s a definite classic that you can’t go wrong with, so it always captures people’s palates with ease.

Today’s trend, however, calls for the most unusual versions of this frozen treat. The weirder it is, the more attractive it seems to be.

Plant-based proteins

Again, with the growing health-conscious crowd, more and more folks are looking for better and healthier dining options. Since vegan cuisine is plant-based, it makes perfect sense that lots of folks are turning to it for their new favorite dishes.

As lots of people still can’t do away with their love of meat, plant-based proteins have become the biggest hits among the vast offerings of vegans. Nowadays, you’ll already find veggie meat options in several fast food chains which is a good sign that vegan food might as well be becoming trendy.

Vegetables

Veggies, in general, are also becoming quite trendy. Back in the day, most home cooks had to disguise their plant-based dishes to look like they’re serving meat but it’s not the case nowadays anymore. Vegetables can now take center stage and diners won’t back away in fright from them.

Pasta

Keto and other low-carb diets may have been all the rage lately but it also resurrected the general public’s love for starchy food. Aside from making different pasta dishes more easily available, it’s also on trend to use other types of pasta. So aside from regular flour-based pasta, you might also find yourself trying out wheat or even chickpea pasta soon enough.

Sea vegetables

Kelp and different kinds of seaweeds are also taking center stage this year in trendy food items. They’ve always been an integral part of coastal region’s cuisines so it’s fascinating for them to become so popular worldwide. With experts declaring that ‘Pacific Rim’ is the trendiest taste for the year, these sea greens might just be the easiest ways to enjoy the movement.

Chayote

This veggie might not exactly be a classic food item in the west but it pretty much a staple in various regions of Asia and South Americas. Americans have recently discovered its numerous health benefits and uses, so it’s now considered as one of the trendiest food items out there.

While this ingredient isn’t being cooked in a fancy way just yet, it’s still making quite a buzz in health-conscious circles. It’s certainly being seen as the next superfood with its low calorie count and a lengthy list of nutrients.