Stuck indoors with nothing to do because of a rainy day? We got you covered with some simple tasks you can do in your Midtown Bay condo for a clean and comfortable home.

Tidy up

Declutter and organize around the living area to make place look neat and not feel cramped. Discard or donate anything that you don’t use often that takes up space. Try to adapt the one in one out method to keep decluttering at a minimum, whereas every time you get something you throw something out. Organize any shelves that you have and allot space or a designated area for each item you have. This can make your home cleaner while improving your productivity and mental well-being.

Scrub dishes and pans

Clean some plates, utensils, pans and other things you use in the kitchen. Clear up leftover food on it and wash away oil and grease, which can lead to them being stained or even rusted. Take the time to wash them as effectively as you can to ensure cleanliness and prevent family members from getting sick.

Deep clean your home

Mopping and vacuuming can remove any bad odor, dust, mold, pollen, particles and other allergens around your home and improve the air quality in your surroundings. A clean home is also good for your mental health as it improves confidence and mood, leads to less anxiety and stress, and helps you get better sleep.

Do the laundry

If you have a washing machine with a dryer, you can do your laundry indoors. You can also fold your clothes and organize them properly in your wardrobe to keep it from looking messy. By getting this chore done, you can prepare clean clothes to wear for outings on brighter days when the rain stops.