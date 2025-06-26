Have you ever considered volunteering your time for a good cause? It’s an incredible way to give back to the community, build confidence, and even learn new skills that may help you in your career. But there’s one question people ask often:

Does volunteering count as employment?

In today’s job market, people are constantly trying to improve their resumes and stand out. Volunteering is one method that often goes overlooked—even though it can open up doors to long-term employment, professional development, and personal growth.

In this ultimate guide, you’ll learn how volunteer work impacts your employability, when and how to list it on your resume, and whether employers take it seriously.

What Is Volunteering?

Volunteering is the act of offering your time, energy, or skills to benefit a cause, organization, or community—without monetary compensation.

It can take many forms:

Working at a local shelter

Offering admin support to nonprofits

Mentoring students

Managing events or social media for a charity

Volunteering helps others—but it also helps you. It builds work habits, communication skills, and often teaches things no classroom can.

Benefits of Volunteering

1. Builds Confidence

Helping others fosters a sense of achievement. You feel more connected to your values and proud of the work you do.

2. Fights Depression

Social interaction is a huge benefit of volunteering. It combats isolation—a key trigger for depression.

3. Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Volunteering provides structure, purpose, and positive distraction from stress.

4. Helps You Build Friendships

You’ll meet people who share your interests or values—some may even become future colleagues or mentors.

5. Opens Job Opportunities

Volunteer experience can lead to real employment—especially in education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors.

Does Volunteering Count as Work Experience?

Yes—volunteering can count as work experience when it’s relevant to the job you’re applying for.

Let’s say you volunteered as a social media manager for a nonprofit. If you’re applying for a digital marketing job, that’s absolutely worth adding to your work history.

Here’s when to list volunteering under “Work Experience”:

You used professional or technical skills

The tasks align with your target job

You had specific responsibilities and deliverables

Otherwise, list it in a “Volunteer Experience” section.

Do Employers Consider Volunteering Valuable?

Increasingly, yes. A Deloitte study revealed:

82% of hiring managers prefer candidates with volunteer experience

85% say volunteering helps overcome other resume gaps

Why Employers Value It:

Shows initiative and motivation

Demonstrates social awareness and community involvement

Teaches real-world skills like teamwork, leadership, and project management

In fact, for many young job seekers or career changers, volunteering is the bridge between no experience and the job they want.

How to Add Volunteer Work to Your Resume

Here’s a simple format:

Experience

Volunteer Title – Organization Name

City, State | Month Year – Month Year

Bullet points of duties and accomplishments

Example:

Marketing Volunteer – Save the Oceans Foundation

New York, NY | Jan 2022 – Dec 2022

Managed social media accounts, growing engagement by 30%

Designed and launched monthly e-newsletter

Collaborated with 10-person team to organize fundraising events

Pro Tip: Use the same style and structure as your paid work so it carries equal weight.

Volunteering vs. Employment: Legal Differences

While volunteering counts as work experience, there are legal differences:

Criteria Employment Volunteering Paid Yes No Legally protected Yes No Subject to labor laws Yes No Must follow fair work rules Yes No

Volunteers aren’t covered by wage laws, health benefits, or union protections. But many companies still view their contribution as valuable.

Can Volunteering Lead to a Job?

Absolutely.

Volunteering often leads to:

Job offers from the same organization

Recommendations and references

Network connections that open doors

Portfolio pieces or case studies for job applications

It’s especially useful if you’re:

Switching careers

Returning to the workforce

Just starting out with no paid experience

Volunteering & Financial Strategy: A Smart Pairing

If you’re currently volunteering but also trying to manage tight finances, you can still take control.

We recommend combining volunteer work with smart financial steps—like aggressively paying off debt—to free yourself from money stress.

You don’t have to make money immediately from every hour you work. Think of it as building future value, just like investing or studying.

How Volunteering Enhances Your Employability

1. Builds Transferable Skills

Think:

Leadership

Teamwork

Planning

Emotional intelligence

Adaptability

These are skills employers consistently look for, regardless of the job title.

2. Demonstrates Initiative

Volunteers aren’t told to show up—they choose to. That attitude speaks volumes.

3. Shows Alignment With Values

Companies love employees who care about community and give back.

Bonus: Can Volunteering Help You in Low-Opportunity Areas?

Yes—and here’s how.

If you live in one of the worst places to live in the US (based on crime, employment, education access), opportunities can feel scarce. Volunteering helps you:

Gain experience locally

Make connections outside your usual circle

Add solid experience to your resume

Build references even if jobs are limited

FAQs: Volunteering and Careers

Q: Can I put volunteer work under job experience?

A: Yes, especially if it relates directly to the role you’re applying for.

Q: Are there incentives or benefits for volunteering?

A: Yes—many nonprofits offer:

Free training

Skill-building workshops

Certificates of completion

Free meals or transportation

Q: Can volunteering be combined with gig work?

A: Definitely. For example, if you’re wondering is DoorDashing worth it while you volunteer part-time, the answer may be yes. Many people combine gig apps with resume-building volunteer work to keep income flowing while building career credentials.

When Volunteering Makes You More Employable

Here’s how volunteering boosts your job search:

Fills resume gaps

Enhances your cover letter with real examples

Helps you answer “Tell me about a time…” interview questions

Offers solid references and connections

In fact, if you’re juggling odd jobs or looking for good excuses to leave work early—to attend an interview or networking event—volunteering gives you a professional reason for schedule flexibility.

Volunteer Experience for Students & Beginners

If you’ve never had a “real job,” start with volunteering:

Intern with a nonprofit

Help at a food pantry

Assist in event planning

Join a community tutoring group

Even if you’re still eating mostly family meals fast food, building experience early puts you ahead of peers who wait for a paid role to come along.

Volunteer Work as Resume Power: Summary

Category Benefit Experience Real skills without formal employment Networking Meet professionals, build relationships Skill-building Learn tools, systems, communication Resume Fills gaps and impresses hiring managers Mental Health Reduces stress and builds purpose

Final Thoughts

So, does volunteering count as employment?

Yes—for experience, credibility, and resume-building.

While you may not get paid upfront, you gain something even more valuable: real skills, long-term opportunities, and the freedom to grow at your own pace.

Combine that with smart money moves from trusted resources like KindaFrugal.com and you’ve got a winning strategy.

Whether you’re planning a career change, managing your finances, or just looking for excuses to leave work early that actually improve your future—volunteering might be your best move yet.