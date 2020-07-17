People often forget that the backyard can be a point of entry into their home. Due to the fact it’s located outdoors and doesn’t have a clear common point of entry, there may be confusion on how to correctly set up an alarm-cctv system to secure one’s backyard.

Follow these 3 simple rules and you’ll have your backyard covered in no time.

Install Smart Lights

Lighting is a cheap yet effective deterrent against bad elements. Having a smart light allows you to turn your light on or off as needed. Moreover, you can set schedules on what time they activate and when they shut off, thereby saving you money.

Get a motion sensor so the lights get activated whenever someone attempts to get into your house. Point them in entryways such as doors, decks, stairways, patio decks and others.

Install an Outdoor CCTV Unit

Some of the benefits you can get from a home security system include increased home value, peace of mind and stopping a crime before it's even committed. Once they see a camera, a potential burglar will be inclined not to continue as his or her actions will be recorded.

Some of the benefits you can get from a home security system include increased home value, peace of mind and stopping a crime before it’s even committed. Once they see a camera, a potential burglar will be inclined not to continue as his or her actions will be recorded.

Coupled with smart lights and motion sensor equipment you’ll have a reliable security system that can act as your eyes and ears when you’re not around.

Promote Your Security Cameras

Lastly, you can put up signs that let people know you have CCTV on entry points. Stickers and signages on fences and windows can act as warning signs and extra deterrent.

