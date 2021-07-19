Everyone wants to boost the price of their home in this hot real estate market in the United States, right? But will making outdoor improvements add value?

Many sources say they will. For example, some say that an attractive landscaped flower and vegetable garden can put 10% on the price of a house. That could be $30,000 on a $300,000 home.

If you’ve been thinking about improving the usability of your backyard and adding value, here are some great ideas:

Firepit

When you install a large firepit with plenty of seating, you can get back up to 70% of what you spend. It’s best to get a firepit hooked up to your gas line; potential buyers will love the convenience of simply flipping a switch to start a fire in their pit.

A fire pit is a great focal point on a deck or backyard and is ideal for entertaining and getting to know your neighbors. You also can host many family gatherings when the weather is good and use the firepit to make many special family memories.

Outdoor Kitchen

One of the hottest ideas in home improvements is adding an outdoor cooking space. After all, many people like to spend more time outdoors, and getting their cooking done outside is an attractive idea.

Plus, cooking outside in an attractive outdoor kitchen means you aren’t filling your home with the smell of cooking food, which turns many people off.

Some interior designers report that a typical $14,000 outdoor kitchen can add up to 70% of the cost to your home’s asking price.

Plant Trees

Sometimes all it takes to add value in the backyard is to plant mature trees. Then, if they are put in the right spots, you can get the tree shade to cover the back of your home, which can reduce your cooling and heating bills every year.

You will need to check with your HOA first to see if there are restrictions on the size or types of trees.

Add A Deck

If you can do things yourself, you can hammer together a nice deck for about $2500 in materials. Of course, it will take you a few weekends to get it done, but you’ll have the satisfaction of doing it yourself, plus you just saved thousands in labor!If the deck is assembled and stained nicely, you can add more than $7000 to the price of your home.

But if hammer, nails, and treated lumber aren’t your thing, you can bring in a contractor to build your deck for about $10,000.

Many realtors say adding a deck is one of the best things you can do to boost your home’s value. Potential buyers are drawn to homes with a deck because that usable space is right there, and they don’t need to hassle with having it built. So, having an attractive deck can make a sale happen faster.

General Landscaping Improvements

Consumer Reports notes that having attractive landscaping and lawns is what potential buyers notice when they pull into the driveway. If your front and backyard lack attention, it’s easy to wonder if the AC is on its last legs or the roof is 20 years old.

Zillow says that putting the word ‘landscaping’ in a real estate listing may add about 3% to the value of a home. Whether you want to bring in contractors or do it yourself is up to you.

It doesn’t take much effort to plant attractive flowers and lay attractive black mulch in flower beds. But if you need new sod, it’s best to have professionals come in, dig out the old sod and replace it with fresh product.

By making these simple outdoor improvements, it’s easy to add value and functionality to your home.