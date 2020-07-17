A smart TV is the natural evolution of its kind. In the face of new technology, it encompasses a wide variety of entertainment options for just about every household.

Can cable and aerial TV coexist with smart TV and the onslaught of streaming services? How can it be done?

What is a Smart TV?

In layman’s terms a smart TV tends to have more features compared to an analog CRT or LCD unit. It can browse the world wide web, display local channels, have many output options such as HDMI, audio and USB for game consoles, flash drives and other peripherals.

It’s possible to enjoy local channels and streaming services and get the best of both worlds. You can have a coax cable attached to an antenna with the help of a professional company like mikeharrisaerialsatellite.

Replacing Cable with Antenna

The term ‘cord cutting’ has been used a lot these days, and it denotes being free from cable companies and subscribing to paid online services (YouTube TV, Hulu and Apple TV+, among others).

There are some platforms that offer free video content, such as YouTube and others. It’s often overlooked, but a TV aerial installer can have an antenna mounted on your roof and thus give you channels you can watch without needing cable or the internet.

What is There Besides Cable?

The rise of on demand services drive cable out of the picture in terms of entertainment. It’s easy to choose VODs instead of having to wait for your favorite show to come on air.

You can still enjoy cable, albeit with a smaller variety of channels. Local channels via aerial setup can give you sports, news and current events as long as the broadcasts remain. This can be a welcome change to the onslaught of content that you get from streaming platforms.

When you decide to have an aerial installed, contact tvaerialinstaller.co.uk and have a professional do it the right way.