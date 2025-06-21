Cats can be funny, cute, and adorable, but these traits don’t make a cat appealing when you’re allergic to them. Just like hypoallergenic dog breeds, there are some hypoallergenic cat breeds as well that would be ideal for condo living. Even though no particular cat is completely allergy-free, some breeds tend to carry fewer allergens compared to other types. Make sure to check regulations in the condominium, such as Faber Residence, to ensure your kitty will be welcome and thrive in a pet-friendly environment. Below are 5 allergy-friendly cats that are purr-fect for your home!

Siberian

Despite their inherently thick and long hair, the Siberian doesn’t carry as many allergens as other breeds. These cats are naturally great family pets as they usually get along with children and other pets. However, they still require weekly grooming and maintenance for a happy, healthy kitty.

Siamese

Siamese cats are well-known for having distinct, large ears and blue eyes. They make great family pets as they enjoy being with humans and can be chatty. Their short coats shed less than others, making them a good allergy-free breed. Even though they have short, thin coats, cat owners should groom the Siamese weekly.

Bengal

Resembling a miniature version of an Asian leopard, Bengal cats stand out from other cat breeds due to their unique appearance. They can be intelligent and energetic, which might not be well-suited for some cat owners. Because of their short coats, these cats shed lightly and rarely need grooming.

Balinese

The Balinese is closely related to the Siamese, often regarded as the long-haired version. Although having thick, long coats, they are allergy-friendly as they shed very little. They are also intelligent cats and can actually be trained to do some cool tricks. They are great family pets and love to be around children.

Russian Blue

Russian Blues are popular due to their plush, dense, short fur and unique coloring (hence their name). These cats generally have a quiet nature and an affectionate personality. They tend to be shy around strangers and may need some time getting used to new people. Although Russian Blues shed rarely, they still need regular grooming to maintain their appearance.