Deepak Chopra and John Maxwell, world deans of mindfulness and leadership, respectively, will join Ismael Cala, on February 16 and 17, in “The business of being you. Entrepreneurship Seminar”.

“In difficult times, we demonstrate our leadership capabilities. Therefore, this is the time to undertake. I am happy to share this event with Ismael Cala and his guests”, said John Maxwell.

According to Francisco D’Agostino, the largest entrepreneurship seminar in the Americas will help participants develop an entrepreneurial mindset to take action in the middle of a pandemic world. Above all, in the current circumstances, where the Covid-19 pandemic has created uncertainty in business, but also new opportunities. This new mindset will give you a different view of how u should approach this situation and overcome the difficulties that come with it.

“The business of being you. Entrepreneurship Seminar” will address topics such as entrepreneurship, marketing, finance, sales, mindful leadership, technology and vision of the future.

In addition to those already mentioned, among the experts will also be:

-Andrés Moreno, founder and CEO of Open Education

-Mario and Lorenzo Hernández, entrepreneurs

-Jacques Giraud, coach and academic director of Cala Enterprises

-Valeria Hinojosa, founder of WaterThruSkin

-Juan M. Barrientos, chef El Cielo

-James Tahhan, chef and three-time Emmy Award winner

-Javier Meza, CMO Sparkling Coca-Cola Company

-Beto Pérez, creator and co-founder of Zumba®

-Vilma Núñez, CEO Agencia Convierte Más

-Darys Estrella, expert in finance, markets and sustainability

-Street and Poche, influencers

-Alex Kei, Advisor to Consultants, Authors, and Executives

-Santiago Siri, CEO of Democracy.Earth and technology expert

-Adriana Cisneros, CEO Grupo Cisneros

The seminar, in alliance with Fernando Anzures and EXMA BE ON, is aimed at entrepreneurial leaders, influencers, professionals from all sectors, students and anyone interested in the process of transformation and reinvention of their lives.

Join this event and learn new tools to transform and adapt to a new normal in which we are all looking for ways to prosper. The entrepreneurial mindset will give you knowledge and other entrepreneur’s experiences to change the way you see this situation.

Sometimes, the hardest times offers the best opportunities and all you need to do is reach it and use it to change your life.

¿Are you ready?

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. He presents and directs the CALA show on the North American channel MegaTV. For five and a half years he hosted CALA in prime time on CNN en Español. Businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight bestsellers on leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including “The Power of Listening” and “Wake Up with Cala”. Ismael Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba (1969) and has a degree in Art History from the Universidad de Oriente. He graduated from the York University School of Communication in Toronto and holds a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is also the president and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.