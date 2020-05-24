Technology has always been the carrier of the social change, until now in human history there has been nothing as of now that has failed to influence mankind using the technology. Yet BitXT is another technology that is just about to bring a lot more changes.

The changes have been backed by other reasons too such as natural calamity and other climatic disasters. So while talking of disasters we can also include the cases of the COVID-19 which has majorly affected the economy globally. However, it is very sad to have been going through but the reality is that the entire world has been going through this process.

Digital currencies have been very attractive and have taken the place of the conventional money quite soon, as soon as never been expected.

Shift From Old to the New Tradition

Speaking logically whatever is the change happening in technology is or can never be taken back. But we need to accept the tradition and the new technology. Similarly, we are stepping towards a cashless world. A human being is stepping towards the digital world even more aggressively and they are ready to accept whatever comes up in front of you.

Cash might soon sound like evidence of the past. Very soon it will become an outdated item for just knowledge purposes. There is no surety as to when will the COVID-19 pandemic will end and to this, the major factor that plays a role is no touch, people must not touch anything or anyone. In such cases going digital makes more sense.

Social distancing and staying indoors is going to continue for some time now even if not for some years. Technology will not only bring money, but it will also bring some delivery drones in the system and some cars without drivers and robots in the system.

The USA and Asia have always been open to exploration and the new tradition, unlike Europe which sticks to its age-old tradition, among all other countries in the world Europe is very much conservative.

Germany usually loves to make payments in cash and in general they like cash, but very recently they have switched onto cards and payment through cards. Well, Germany has cited two reasons for such steps it says that there are two major reasons behind it, one is that during this pandemic, it is a preventive measure that must be taken another thing is when the entire world is giving a second thought to the consideration of money then why not Germany.

After COVID-19 the percentage of card payment has increased incredibly which was just 35% before the pandemic. It seems that cash will not be able to come back to Germany in very recent years.

A Shift from Digital Currency to Crypto

Well, the shift from cash to digital was quite considerate but have you ever thought that the new trend is from digital to crypto, it is difficult to accept the fact but that is where the technology is taking us.

As we already said Europe is more conservative compared to the other countries in the world, so gradually the conservativeness is going away from the countries and they are accepting the new global changes. Now till before the pandemic, people had enough money or asset so they could make card payments. But due to the pandemic, many have left the job and many lost the job hence during this tike no one will give any kind of payment as salary. Hence the only way out during this pandemic is the crypto trading system.