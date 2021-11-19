If you think that the only way to clean a carpet is by warm water, soap and a bit of elbow grease, guess again.

Technology has made carpet cleaning so much better than it was before. When doing some carpet cleaning chores, here are some things you should consider in the self carpet cleaning vs professional carpet cleaning debate.

The Equipment and Machines

You may think that a regular vacuum will suffice when cleaning carpets, but generally they’re weak and have low water pressure.

Professional

eaners, on the other hand, use industrial grade equipment that can lift more dirt, grime and oils and therefore provide a better and deeper clean.

Removing Unwanted Stains

The one thing carpet owners do not want to see on their precious carpet or rug are stains. When this happens, it’s either you hire a professional carpet cleaner or take the DIY route.

Getting rid of urine and stains is an impossible task with just detergent and soap. You can throw it in the washing machine but it’s likely that the stain will still be there.

A good carpet cleaning company will be prepared for this and have a variety of solutions that can get rid of the pet odor and stains.

Damage

Eliminating harmful organisms, dirt and micro-components is just one half of the carpet cleaning equation. The carpet has to remain in its current state and not look like it’s damaged by the cleaning process.

Carpet cleaners use utmost care from start to finish and ensure your carpet stays new-like as much as possible.

Drying

We all have experienced waiting days for our washed carpets to dry. However, this isn’t the case when you opt to get a professional carpet cleaning service.

They can use a variety of methods, such as steam, hot water and vacuum to dry your carpet at a faster rate.