You may have recently upgraded to a new TV and still want to get Freeview channels on it. But the question lies- should you have a new aerial installed? What other equipment will you need to continue viewing local broadcast program?

Old or New Aerial?

A professional TV aerial installation is your best bet if you don’t want to do some guesswork.

Otherwise, you’ll want to see if the new TV has a coax cable that you can attach the aerial with. If yes, plug it in and check the channels- does it work?

You could consider upgrading to a new aerial if the picture comes out blurry or ridden with static, or if it shows a ‘no signal’ error when you switch the output.

Locating Your Aerial

Outdoor aerials can usually be found on the rooftop or attic, so start there. If it’s in good shape, then you probably won’t need an upgrade. Trace the cable back to your house and plug that one in. Give it a test to see if it still works.

Do You Need An Aerial for Your TV?

Having an aerial option can be useful for a lot of things. The local channels and broadcast stations can be accessed for free when you have an aerial installed.

It becomes a must-have if you want Freeview channels because it won’t be available otherwise. Also, you can keep abreast of the times and local news with an aerial installed for your new TV.

For those who want to unlock their smart TV’s full potential, consider a TV aerial installation. You’ll be able to switch from VOD or video on demand to streaming services with just one click of the remote.

Once set in place, you won’t have to worry about paying upkeep or maintenance for a few years. Freeview channels don’t come with any cost and this is likely to remain unchanged in the near future.