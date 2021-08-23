If you have an unlimited budget, these computers are for you Gaming Desktop Asus ROG Strix GT35 G35CZ.

READY FOR ACTION

Gaming Desktop Asus ROG Strix GT35 G35CZ Ready for action because inside power and portability to be use anywhere.

If you are a Gamers you will need to feel right using the keyboard’s which dedicated hot keys that put volume, microphone mute, and ROG Armoury Crate with easy use.

So many variety of I/O ports to expand your setup to maximum capacity. Included a second display to perform multitasking efficiency via the USB-C port connection.

ROG Armoury Crate systems with lighting controls are able to perform essential basic settings according your fingertips with single utility.

Basic Specs Gaming Desktop Asus ROG Strix GT35 G35CZ:

Processor 10 Core i9-10900KF 3.7GHz-5.3GHz, 125W, 20MB Smart Cache 10thGen Intel Comet Lake

RAM 32GB (2x 16GB) DDR4 3200MHz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GDDR6X

Windows 10 Home (64bit) operating system

Exclusive Gaming Bundle (Gaming Keyboard/Mouse)

Estimated Item Weight are 33.1 pounds more or less

Product Dimensions with size 17.05 x 10.98 x 19.72 inches

Item Dimensions LxWxH size 17.05 x 10.98 x 19.72 inches

Experience your gaming expand with new experience with powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU latest update.

AMD Ryzen 16 Core 9-3950X that will offers best gaming and more of exhilarating performance and beyond.

Anything with design being provided with two hotswap bays that offering best agility in esports tournament and LANs area .

Side panel Glass can enhances best visual effect with customizable RGB lighting Aura Sync.

Warranty 1-Year ASUS USA Warranty Parts & Labor local vendors for qualifying configurations.

Comprehensive cooling makes high-level processor performance gaming and work the best.

Starting Price: $4,699.99 current market price on 31 May 2021

The Performance for Game, Create, AND Beyond Gaming Desktop Asus ROG Strix GT35 G35CZ

As with The multi-zone chassis Support the CPU, power supply and graphics card work in separate chambers to perform thermal interference and lower ambient temperatures.to the maximum.

Gaming Desktop Asus ROG Strix GT35 G35CZ based on Windows 10 will delivers super performance for gaming experiences that are powered with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors, also using the latest GeForce® RTX 3000series graphics, also the latest lightning-fast SSD for storage.