Cryptocurrency surely brings many excitements in the world. The growth speed is really massive and now there are also NFTs that make the cryptocurrency more interesting, including for trading. As other kinds of trading, information will become important aspects for traders and investors who want to get involved in the cryptocurrency. Thus, it is necessary to have reliable sources of information. Blockster is one of them and many kinds of information related to cryptocurrency can be found and read in the website of Blockster. Related to the news, some moments ago there is interesting news about Shiba Inu coin or SHIB. There were two people, James and Tommy who are also known as Shiba Brothers who gained great benefits from SHIB. Their initial fund of investment was only $7900 and they could earn around $9 million. This surely is huge amount, especially for a coin that was not so popular when it was launched.

It was not only popular, but most people underestimated the SHIB coins. Many people guessed that it was just Dogecoin spin-off. However, the fact proved that they were wrong. It started as a joke but now SHIB has gain its quite stable value in which it now places in 14th place in market cap. It may not be the top ten, but for coin that was regarded as joke, current achievement is surely something interesting. Of course, the success of SHIB is not without reason. The main reason of SHIB can gain its huge value is related to the Bezoge Earth.

The bezoge is also meme coin as the Shiba Inu coin. Bezoge Earth or BEZOGE has its own metaverse in The Legends of Bezogia. This is type of open-world game where it gives chances for the players to play and earn money at the same time. The two brothers can gain huge profits at that time because they were all-in in the BEZOGE. The game can be so attractive for those who want to earn money since its own system where the characters of the game are actually NFTs and these are all on Polygon Blockchain. The characters, called as Bezogi, have cute appearance since they took the shape of animals such as dog, cat, bear, and other animals. They have different colors and appearance and these show their characteristics of classifications of power in the game.

The player starts by having a bezogi character or warrior. Then, they explore the game to get blocks that later can be used to get other bezogi warriors and items. Basically, these may look like regular games. What makes it special is about the Polygon Blockchain that make each item and warrior is NFT. Since it is NFT and tradable, players can use the characters and items, but they can also trade and sell them. There are also possibilities to use blocks and summon new bezogi in the game. That is why it brings nice chain of process of trading. The players of the game are not just to play the game, but they are also part of the company since they build and develop the game. Unfortunately, it is not possible to get the bezogi to start playing from the game since the characters are already sold out. Those who want to get the chance to play should check in OpenSea to find the chances.