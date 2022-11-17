Distracted driving should be one of the top concerns of the manager or owner of a fleet. In 202, 3,142 people were killed because of distracted driving ranking second to drunk driving. You would never allow your drivers to drive while drunk. Neither should you allow them to text in drive especially when they become 23 times more likely to cause an accident.

At L3Harris, we have developed a driving simulator course that will help your drivers combat distracted driving. In this course, they can experience a safe simulation of what happens when drivers don’t focus on the road.

Distracted Driving and The Risks

“Doing another activity that takes the driver’s attention away from driving” is how the CDC defines distracted driving. Most often, those activities include the use of a mobile phone for texting or making phone calls. However, distracted driving extends to eating, using a GPS, tuning the radio, outdoor distractions, and anything that would cause a driver to multitask.

Texting and driving are one of the most dangerous activities you can do while driving, On average a text takes five seconds to read or send. If you were driving at 55 miles per hour while distracted by a five-second text, it would be like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.

Death is the main concern when it comes to unfocused drivers. Along with death, distracted drivers can also cost their employers thousands in insurance and medical costs. Most often than not when an accident occurs equipment and vehicles are destroyed also costing thousands in repairs or replacements.

Safety Should Be Priority With Your Drivers

An L3Harris Driver Training System can help your driving personnel become informed about road safety and stay focused on the road. With our driving simulators, drivers can learn firsthand what happens when they drive distracted and can experience a simulated crash without causing any real-world damage.

With a driving simulator, your drivers will learn to avoid these types of distractions:

Getting text messages

Receiving a phone call

Animals or Pedestrians crossing the road

Dangerous traffic

On top of exposing your driver to potential distractions, L3Harris driving simulators help them prevent and react to distractions. Drivers learn to not use their phones while driving and practice keeping their eyes on the road. After a simulated training, the simulator will allow drivers to compare the differences in driving performance when looking at distracted driving and focused driving.

With an L3Harris driving simulator, drivers:

Learn driver safety

Know how to react to difficult or dangerous driving situations

Get hands-on experience without risk

Record driving performance

Can safely learn from mistakes

Properly Train Your Drivers For Safety

Driving distracted is dangerous and when your drivers engage in it, they put themselves, others, and your equipment at risk. Set the standard for your fleet and don’t allow distracted driving.

With an L3Harris Driver Training System, you can train your entire fleet to recognize and combat distracted driving. We will help keep your drivers safe on the road and help them always improve their performance.

Keep your drivers safe. Contact us today for a custom quote!