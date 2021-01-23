Content is a powerful marketing tool. In an increasingly consumer-centric environment, brands use content to keep users engaged and address their needs for information, entertainment, etc. It’s so effective that 86% of businesses are using this strategy, and the number is only expected to increase.

Content creation started as an alternative to traditional advertisements. Consumers hate being subjected to ads and are growing more proficient at avoiding them. However, while consumers will roll their eyes at a 15-second ad for butter, most of them will willingly sit through a 10-minute video of a chef talking them through a recipe that uses the same product. Companies like Conde Nast understand this well. Their network of YouTube channels, including Bon Appetit, Allure, Epicurious, Glamour, Wired, GQ, Vanity Fair, and so on, all generate content catering to various target audiences, from makeup aficionados and celebrity fans to tech geeks and home chefs. Their various series has built up a considerable following, and through this entry point, consumers are enticed to explore their other offerings, from their websites and magazines to their products and services. Some of their videos have even gone viral, reeling in consumers far beyond their intended target audience.

Besides getting organic traffic and ad revenue from views, content marketing also helps brands build a better consumer profile. By identifying what types of content are more popular among their consumer base, they can create better content and improve their personalization algorithms, like suggesting more relevant videos or articles for further viewing.

The next question now is: how does one get started with content marketing? Well, it’s not as simple as picking the first topic that comes to mind and blogging about it. It’s safe to assume that all your competitors are making content at this point, so you need to put yourself in your audience’s shoes and ask what it will take for them to patronize your content instead of your competitors’.

The first step is to strategize your content plan. You can go to your competitors’ websites and analyze their offerings. What topics haven’t they covered yet? What content format do they use? Can you use the same format but deliver better overall quality?

Once you’ve answered those questions, you can now start building your content calendar. A content calendar details what content you’ll publish on given dates. This is helpful because a consistent posting schedule makes it more likely that consumers will follow or subscribe to you. In the beginning, you may want to diversify your content, use various formats and editing styles and stay attuned to your audience’s reactions to each change. Once you find a combination that garners the most positive feedback, you can continue making more content that mirrors that style.

If you don't have the resources to generate the kind of content you want, you can enlist a digital marketing agency. They have all the in-house talent and equipment needed to make high-quality videos, podcasts, articles, infographics, and whatever else you need.