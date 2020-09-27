With around 300 million active monthly users, LinkedIn is the third most popular Social Media platform after Facebook and Twitter in terms of unique monthly visitors. And as LinkedIn is a platform used mainly by professionals and businesses, it should be a part of your Social Media marketing plan.

According to one of the top-rated Social Media companies in Dubai, most successful business owners use LinkedIn to create new business opportunities for their brands. Regardless of if you are running a B2B or B2C business, LinkedIn can undoubtedly help you grow it to the next level.

Without further ado, let’s look at several ways to use LinkedIn to expand your reach and engage your target audience.

5 Ways to Use LinkedIn to Grow Your Business

1. Set Up a LinkedIn Company Page

This one is for all of you who are still not using LinkedIn (for those already on LinkedIn, please skip to the 2nd tip).

To start using LinkedIn for your business, you will need a professional-looking company page. It is a page with all the essential details about your business, which serves as a place where potential customers can learn more about your brand, events, job opportunities, services, and products.

For starters, you will need a personal LinkedIn account with a verified email address to create a LinkedIn company page. The rest of the process is entirely straightforward. However, in case you run into some issues, you can always find answers on LinkedIn’s help page or check out the following guide https://kinsta.com/blog/how-to-create-a-company-page-on-linkedin/.

Now that your LinkedIn company page is all set up, you need to edit it. Start by adding your company description (it is limited to 250-2000 characters). It should include stuff like your brand’s mission and story and the top products and services you are offering. Once you are done with this part, fill in the rest of your company info like website, address, company size, etc. Last but not least, don’t forget to upload your cover photo and a logo before you publish your page.

2. Promote Your Services and Products

Use Showcase Pages to promote your products or services. They are extensions of your LinkedIn company page, and once you create them, these pages can be found on your LinkedIn page, under “Affiliate Pages.” It is a great way to showcase your new arrivals to your target audience.

3. Take Advantage of LinkedIn Groups

LinkedIn groups represent a great and efficient way to build an image of a trustworthy and reputable business. Join existing groups within your niche, and interact with other users whenever you can, offering them information that they will find valuable. Moreover, you should create your own LinkedIn groups as well. In time, the content you share in your group and any subgroups that might emerge (valuable posts, helpful tips, etc.) will position you as an expert within your niche and help engage your audience.

4. Promote Your Company Page to Gain More Followers

Once you have a solid LinkedIn company page, it is time to promote it and get more people interested in what you are offering to follow you.

You can start by asking your employees to add your brand to their personal LinkedIn profiles. This way, they will get to see company updates and to share them with their connections.

Another great way to promote your LinkedIn page is to include a link leading to it into your email signature, website, and blog posts.

5. Get More Leads & Conversions

LinkedIn is an excellent place for both B2B and B2C businesses to get more leads and, eventually, conversions.

More than 40% of LinkedIn users earn over $75.000 per year, which means they have a buying power. So if you are selling a product or a service, LinkedIn is the right place to do so.

LinkedIn is also great if you are looking for new clients. Approximately 40 million LinkedIn users have the authority within their companies to hire you or place a company-wide order of your products.

Furthermore, you can make strategic partnerships as about 60 million LinkedIn users are seen as senior-level influencers.

Conclusion

LinkedIn is a Social Media platform that every business in 2020 should use. It can help you build your online reputation, grow your business, drive warm traffic to your website, find great employees, and build profitable partnerships.

Even if your Social Media strategy is focused on other platforms, be sure to add LinkedIn as well, or you are missing out a lot. If you don’t have enough time to manage your LinkedIn company page, think about hiring a professional Social Media company from Dubai to do it for you. This will save you a lot of time and get you the biggest possible ROI.