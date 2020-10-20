Counter-strike global offensive is an online first-person shooter that’s had a large following and gained the attention of every gamer worldwide for many years. This game requires quick reaction time, a perfect aim, and profound map awareness. Here two teams complete the multiple rounds of objective-based games mode.

The players need to make a strategy and win the specific round as well as good communication with the team is also very important for the victory. It is a series of the game, where the teams of terrorist battle to perpetrate an act of terror while countering terrorists trying to prevent it.

COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE SMURF ACCOUNT

CSGO Smurf accounts, also known as ranked accounts, are lowing leveled accounts that are brought by the players who have already honed their skills and are extremely good at the game. These players buy the smurf account to try a new weapon and to practice the features without losing their precious points. By fighting the players who are not that skilled, the skilled player can climb the rank scale faster. Some user even uses this account to troll people.

Strategy to Become A Pro Gamer:

Everyone needs various things, as well as skills or techniques to become a pro or improve their game for further future.

Firstly, optimize the PC for playing, have to clean the computer externally and internally, update the drivers, close all third-party software such as chrome, browsers before starting the game.

For controlling, character throw grenades defuse a bomb short from different weapons. Everyone has to follow the menu, which contains – Right sidebar and Left sidebar Features.

Terrorists win 3 rounds after successfully exploring the bomb and rounds have been overcome to kill the opponent’s hostages, rescue bomb planting, map knowledge is also essential. There are 2 parts, in the first play for the one side, and the second change the side.

To improve games, have to score at a high level, rank is classified into 4 parts – low, normal, high, very high.

There is also a setup for to perfect game for more the hardware is –

Mouse-BenQ ZowieFK2 Keyboard-Corsair K65 Mouse pad-ZOWIE by Ben G SR-SE Monitor-BenQ ZOWIE xl2546 24.5inc Headset-Turtle Beach Elite Pro

There are many practices and dedication needed to become a pro player.



Have to need innate to like: One can need to develop the perfect game sense by playing and understanding what happens during the game and why need the natural talent in the first-person shooter and try to create it.

Need to practice a lot: Set up a practice schedule and keep on it. Anyone does not become a pro within a short period or playing a few moments.

Specificity: Instead of focusing every hour of life on the game, focus a specific hour for the game, and then once the time limit is up, stop playing and go, do something else. It will make it more perfect. It doesn’t need expensive equipment, fancy chair monitors, get what you can and learn about the history and use it, and focus on the playing skill.

Conclusion

To maintain smoothly and properly the game have to – Get better at learning, start training like an athlete, attend local tournaments, Face the facts, Develop personality and reputation, and Hire a coach maybe. One of the most crucial socius in esports in learning. It will be much better at reaching the professional level.