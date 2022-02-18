Not all business owners are immune to criticism in their business, and even the best corporate leaders and senior management should deal with everything professionally

Introduction

Only a few people can take criticism and the possibility is that even if you have been in business for a long time, you need to manage reviews, including the negative ones. In fact, you can use them to your advantage because everyone gets them. Even the top brands have mixed reviews, even if they mostly have positive ones.

The thing is, they know how to use them for the better. You can read this review until the end and find out more about how you can do that as well, especially if you are just new.

Respond to It

When you receive a criticism, it is not the end for you and that customer. The truth is, when you respond to every review, you will surprise them because of your excellent customer service. People wat their voice to be heard, and you can show that you still have hope in them. In case you resolve it with them, they can go back and change their review to a positive one.

Do Not Take it Personally

It does not matter how much investment you put into what you do, you must remember that you are separate from your job. You can read critiques about how you performed, but do not take it personally. You must acknowledge what you feel and set them aside. When you assess the problem with a clear mind, you can identify that you can improve and move forward.

In Worst Cases

You must be confident in telling your customer about your business. The possibility of only getting positive reviews is very unlikely.

Your potential customers will understand worst-case scenario, and that from now on, you will only give them a positive experience. If you remove all the negative reviews, your business will look inauthentic.

Customers will most likely trust your business if you have a mixture of positive and negative reviews. The truth is, you will usually convert negative reviews because customers know that people have various expectations and tastes.

Develop Good Emotional Intelligence (EQ)

EQ gives you the ability to manage and recognize the workplace behavior of your colleagues, and this is important in business success. When you are handling a negative review, use your emotional intelligence. You have to remember that even if the criticism makes you feel emotional, making defensive reactions are not good for your business.

The best action to take is to ask your staff about issues and suggestions on how you can fix the problem. When you are calm, you will prove to others and your staff that you take concerns seriously and you can use them to improve.

When you have a negative review, you should also learn your lesson and use review management platform to help you in seeing what you need to work on based on the reviews.