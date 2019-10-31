To be able to market your Instagram account properly, you must first need to understand Instagram, and only then will you be able to market and hence attract the target audience for your account. The right audience will be interested and hence will interact with the content uploaded on your page.

These are some of the tricks and an overview of how the Instagram algorithm, so you can establish your profile by it and market it better:

Pictures you post on your feed:

The pictures you post should be clear and interesting with the right amount of lightning. Keep the angle, time of day, light, and other factors like the third and white space rule in mind while taking pictures. Also, in case of an action shot, use the continuous shot feature so that the pictures you take don’t turn out to be blurry.

Increase outreach by posting stories:

By looking at the performance metrics of Instagram, you can easily tell what type of content the audience likes and what content is skipped forward. After getting a good idea of the type of content, you can use the knowledge in your favor and increase your account’s outreach.

Gain authentic followers:

You can gain followers simply by adding more relevant hashtags and also by following accounts relevant to your account.

o With hashtags, you need to know which ones to use. You can use apps for this purpose. These apps will help you decide what hashtags to add relevance to your account and content.

o You can also try the ‘following similar accounts’ strategy. This will get you to follow backs, and you will also be suggested to their followers, who are your target audience as well, and would be interested in your content as they already follow similar accounts.

How to attract an audience:

You can attract an audience by interacting with them a little more. You can do so by posting interactive content like polls, questions, etc. in the stories that you post. Keep these stories interesting and post them regularly but not too many at the same time. You can try adding emojis, which happens to increases the interaction with the audience by about 47%, and about 60% of people on Instagram use this technique.

How to design your feed:

Keeping your feed aesthetic, bright, and classy can get you many followers. To make things a little more interesting, you can use a theme that you consistently follow, or you can use bright colours to make your feed look lively. You can use page breakers, borders, and ‘nine cuts’ apps, etc. that divide the pictorial into nine square shaped pictorials.

Following these strategies can help you in gaining followers and increasing your page’s outreach to the right audience for your brand or service.