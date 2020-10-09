In this era of the internet and social media, the use of smartphones has become increasingly widespread. Almost every other person seems to be carrying a hand-held device. As smartphones became widespread, the rates of issues associated with the use of smartphones have also increased, creating chaos all around the world.

On the one hand, the extreme use of cell phones has caused kids to face several threats in the online and offline world. On the other hand, the companies have had to face major data thefts because of inexperienced and deceitful employees.

When such issues appeared on the surface, smart developers decided to tackle them with the help of mobile spy software and apps. Lately, monitoring and spy apps have started to catch wildfire in the technological world. Ever since monitoring apps have been introduced in the market, their demand is seen to be growing at an increasing pace.

Believe it or not, there is a whole plethora of reasons why these monitoring apps are garnering so much attention in the current times. In this post, we will give you an insight into the mobile phone monitoring app and discover some vital information about it.

Introduction to Cell Phone Monitoring Apps

Let’s start with the basics. What comes to your mind when you think or hear the word “spy”? We are certain that it gives you a negative vibe. It is because the word “spy” has a negative connotation. It cannot be taken in a positive light.

Further to that, the idea of spying on someone generates a sense of suspicion, mistrust, and dishonesty in our minds. However, that’s not the case at all. Spy apps are not necessarily developed for such reasons.

We do understand the word “spy” can create major confusion for you so why not use another word instead? How about we replace it with “monitoring”? Now this word does not give any negative vibe whatsoever. Neither it generates any sense of mistrust, confusion, or suspicion. Rather monitoring apps are used to keep an eye on someone’s activities for genuine reasons.

In its truest sense, a monitoring app is a technology that lets you keep track of someone’s cell phone activity. Whether it is about protecting your kids from online dangers or preventing your company from major data losses, the use of monitoring apps has really been helpful to many people. Let’s discuss some of its marvelous benefits.

The Benefits of Cell Phone Monitoring Apps

The benefits of cell phone monitoring apps are indefinite. These apps can be used for both personal and professional reasons. First, let’s talk about personal use. Parents can make use of the monitoring apps to covertly spy on their kid’s smartphone activities.

For those parents who are constantly worried about their kid’s online activity, a cell phone monitoring app is a must-have monitoring tool for them. Because kids are naïve and vulnerable, they can easily fall into the wrong trap on the internet all of a sudden. They can be lured by online predators or humiliated by cyberbullies quite easily.

They are also likely to come across inappropriate content on the internet and engage in sexting that can be equally harmful to their physical and mental health. To prevent your kids from all these harmful online dangers, you must resort to cell phone monitoring apps. Just by spying on their online activities, you can learn what’s going on in your kid’s life. You can also monitor your kid’s cell phone location with the help of a monitoring app and gather information about their whereabouts.

Monitoring apps ensure your kid’s safety all day long. Even women can use such apps for their safety. Every now and then, we see women becoming kidnapped and sexually assaulted whether they are at home or outside. If a woman has got a monitoring app installed on their phone, she can make sure that she is safe and can walk around with confidence.

Monitoring apps have also been a huge help in the corporate and professional world. Companies can install monitoring solutions to keep an eye on their employees’ activities in the workplace. That way the employers can ensure that their employees are paying attention to their work rather than wasting time on the internet playing games, watching movies, and chatting with their friends on social media.

Moreover, employers can keep a record of the employee chats, emails, and text messages to learn whether or not they are leaking the company’s private data to the competitors or outsiders. A company can prevent huge data theft just by monitoring their employees’ activities during office hours.

Top Main Features of Monitoring Apps

We are living in a digital era where the market is flooded with different monitoring apps. It’s 2020, so it means we have a huge collection of monitoring apps to choose from. However, you need to remember that not every app would be extraordinary. Some might be fake and some might not work at all. It is up to you to decide which offers the most user-friendly interface and provides an extensive list of important monitoring features.

We do realize that the availability of several monitoring apps in the market can cause serious confusion. For this reason, we are going to recommend a few things that you must take into consideration before opting for a monitoring app.

Remember, a reliable and professional cell phone monitoring app must be equipped with the following features:

User-Friendly Interface

The interface of the monitoring app should be user-friendly and easy to understand. Even a layman or person with no technical knowledge should be able to use the app and understand its function.

Active Online Dashboards

Each monitoring app will give you access to your online dashboard or control panel from where you can monitor the activity of the target device. You should be able to manage everything on the dashboard in real-time with complete ease and efficiency.

Support All Platforms

Another thing to consider while opting for a monitoring app is that it should support all leading mobile platforms including Android and iOS. You can easily find the best spy app for Android and iPhone but make sure to go for the one that supports both these platforms.

Real-Time Location Tracking

Using a reliable and professional cell phone monitoring means being able to monitor someone’s location on a real-time basis. No matter where the target person is, you should be able to track them in real-time.

Monitoring Complete Cell Phone Activity

The cell phone monitoring app should be able to help you monitor someone’s complete cell phone activity. That means you should be able to track their incoming and outgoing phone calls, text messages, instant chats, emails, etc. The monitoring app should let you monitor someone’s web browsing history and social media activity.

Besides the above-mentioned features, the monitoring app provides many other features as well including Gmail logging, keylogging, surround recording, etc.

Your main focus should be getting a genuine and professional monitoring app that has a good repute in the market. It is also essential to go through different customer reviews about the app. By reading the reviews, you can gain better knowledge about the app and can make the right selection. We wish you all the best!