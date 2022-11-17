Video editors can create digital masterpieces that can engross millions of people through YouTube to the silver screen. There are a few standard products that all professional video editors in the industry always invest in to do their best work. The following is a list of all the things you’ll need to rise to the ranks of Hollywood, regardless of whether you’re looking to take your first shot at editing or want to step up your game.

Must have products for professional video editors

Highest Quality computer

There is no doubt that most video editors use a powerful PC to run their editing programs, whether a movie, video or a recording of online games such as play slots online or Microsoft Flight Simulator game. As a result of the large amount of data being edited, standard editing software requires a tremendous amount of RAM, graphics capabilities, and processing power to provide good performance. There are several reasons why a thunderbolt port is recommended for editing professionals, beyond the basic components, if they wish to connect high-resolution monitors to their computer. To make complex adjustments at the beginning of the editing process, you may need to use this nifty peripheral cable and port combination so that you can send and receive information at lightning-fast speeds.

Keyboard for editing

You will be able to take your editing skills from amateur to pro status with the help of an editing keyboard in addition to a powerful computer. You can use these specialized keypads to quickly and easily find the standard shortcuts on editing software, so you can save time while cutting your videos with the help of colour groups and symbols. It is even possible to make specialized boards for sound editing software so that you can switch out the tools depending on the stage you are at in the editing process. You can get more work done in less time if you speed up your process.

Wireless Headphones

The ability to manipulate audio to a point where you feel as if you are immersed in the film is what sets a good editor apart from an extraordinary editor. The quality of the audio is just as crucial as the quality of the headphones, which is why it’s fundamental for serious editors to invest in good headphones. Get rid of your dinky earbuds and switch to wireless headphones that will not tether you to your desk with a cable that restricts your movement. You are free to move around the room without worrying about having your headphones yanked off your head as you leave the room, turn your back on the screen, and freely move your head. It’s important to ensure you have an enjoyable experience with the audio you’re listening to and that you’re comfortable sitting behind your computer for hours.

Ergonomic Chairs

Editors spend most of their time at their desks. As a result, an ergonomic chair is essential for anyone looking to dive headfirst into the industry. In order not to end up with back issues in the future, it is important to select an office chair that has adequate lumbar support. Having armrests on a chair is also extremely useful when sitting back and watching the work you have created. It has also been found that headrests can help relieve pressure on your spine, so you do not feel sore at the end of a long session. Also, selecting a chair with wheels is important so you can move around the room easily.

A black-out curtain for an office

It is important to invest in blackout curtains if you have windows in your editing space. When you’re doing precise colour correction work all the time, you can lose sight of colours when you’re dealing with glares that can completely ruin an editing session. It is also bad for your eyes if you continually squint to see through the glare. If you have clients visiting you to see how your project is progressing, you may also find blackout curtains useful. If you darken your room like a movie theatre, you will create a rich, cinematic experience. You’ll undoubtedly be grateful for this sun-blocking essential whether you work from home or on a Hollywood backlot.

External hard drives

You will inevitably have to deal with a great deal of data as you work on more and more projects that you will not be able to store on your computer’s hard drive. That’s where it comes in handy for external hard drives. To handle the large amount of data you manage, you will need a hard drive that can store several terabytes of information since you are working with large amounts of data. You must label them and keep your drives organized for you to be able to grab old projects easily whenever needed.