Samsung will launch a new phone with a battery that promises to last all day (and very economical)

Are you one of those who complains that his old Nokia had a battery that lasted almost a month and now the phones should be charged daily? Well, Uncle Samsung remembers him and will soon launch a new device that honors, in part, this memory lost in time.

The Korean company presented in Newsroom a new mid/low range device with fantastic specifications. Its main feature is the long battery life with which they promise the use of more than 24 hours.

The device has a dual rear camera of 13mp and 2mp. It also has an 8mp front. The processor is eight-core AP, something out of the ordinary for a device in this range.

It will have a 6.2-inch LED V display, and to top it off it will have the functions of fingerprint and facial recognition. Its performance will not be bad since it will have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

So far, the Korean company has not disclosed the date the device will hit the market. There is also no official price, although the A10 model has a cost close to $ 150, which makes it one of the most competitively priced devices on the market.

The A10s are expected to have a similar or slightly higher price, but it shouldn’t be too much since the features are not so different.

What do you think of the device?