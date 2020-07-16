Are you a construction worker who has suffered an injury at a construction site? Or, were you a pedestrian that has been injured at a construction site?

Not sure what to do next?

There are steps to take to ensure that you get the compensation you need to pay the bills piling up.

Construction sites are dangerous and it is not uncommon for injuries to happen around them.

What are Common Injuries Suffered at a Construction Site?

Injuries can happen at any time and at any construction site, whether it be a remodel or a new building.

These injuries can range from minor to severe and could end up taking a toll on you and your wallet.

Most common injuries include:

– Burns

– Electrocutions

– Eye injuries

– Broken bones

– Neck, shoulder, and back injuries

These injuries can lead to physical pain or ailment, cause medical bills to pile up along with having to miss work, which then can lead to stress, anxiety, and mental anguish.

What are the Most Common Reasons for Injuries at a Construction Site?

Many reasons can lead to injuries at a construction site.

The main reason is the failure to adhere to safety regulations.

This can include:

– Lack of proper signs alerting of dangers

– Improper barricades to keep pedestrians out (leading to people wandering into dangerous areas and getting hurt)

– Unstable flooring causing workers to trip and fall

– Poor equipment – all equipment should maintain proper inspection. Malfunctions can easily happen, causing serious injury.

– Unsecured tools

Adding the fact that most construction sites contain heavy machinery in a fast-paced environment, not adhering to regulations up the risk.

Construction sites are responsible for following all safety regulations and state laws. This includes ensuring all equipment works properly, work in proper lighting, and that workers wear the proper clothing and helmets.

Working with a Construction Attorney

After being injured in a construction accident, always receive medical attention right away. Then, speak with an experienced construction law attorney.

