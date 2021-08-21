Mobile Legends Bang Bang is a mobile game developed from Moonton a game developer management.

Mobile Legends gameplay itself can bring together with any team then compete to destroy other opponent base or kill other player while defend their base.

This Mobile Legends started in Indonesia for more than 3 years so far same like casino online site at mukacasino and this game do many tournament events from amateur to professional players.

Don’t worry if you are far behind, you can still play it from now on and GridGames will tell you tips and tricks for playing Mobile Legends for beginners.

1. Master Your Hero

When you are beginner you need to master your hero so then you don’t get bully just so know how to master your hero skill in Mobile Legends.

You have to at least master one hero that you like or the most easy to use and you have also to able to understand the hero skill are.

To try it, you can enter Custom Mode and directly click Practice to learn hero skills.

If you okay and mastered at least one hero then you can try play other hero or modes such as Classic, Rank, AI mode or fun Brawl with friends or any random player.

2. Set Build Equipment Item

After you learned and mastering your hero now you must also learn to equipt the build item in hero you choose while playing Mobile Legends.

For example if you are using the Marksman hero then make sure buy Attack items to increase damage when playing with other player.

You can also learn to find another build item for recommended build item then enter the Equipment menu to choose any of you like most.

You always can change later on while recommended build item is the basic you need and also most Top Player are sometimes do the same available recommended build while playing.

3. Don’t Play Alone

For beginner learn to play as a team not alone or solo because it is recommended not to play solo on team match especially from start to the end game until last late game.

Because this game need teamwork to win the game until you destroying the opponent base.

Try not to die silly for playing solo because mostly you will end up dead beaten.

4. Mini Map

Learn to read mini map more so you can keep an eye of your surrounding while playing the game.

If you master the skill needed to the mini map you will have so many advantages out all of everything you do in the game also can help your friends or team determine action when time for attack or just retreat.

5. Emblem Upgrade

If you just start the game and still a newbie remember to upgrade hero emblem so you will be able to play more with extra status on emblem that can help to level up.

The higher emblem level the better stats emblem you get with greater strength of the hero.

6. Don’t AFK

Play with dignity the more you AFK is not good for team play also there will be a minimum Credit Score standart that make your play in rank mode being downgrade or disable.

7. Hit Turret

Because you hit or take damage when hit back by a turret can make you die easy.

Remember to make sure you play smart and don’t die silly because being hit by the turret in the game but if you can gain benefit die by turret might gain you benefit alot.

When playing the game make sure you have the best internet connection when playing Mobile Legends.

Because when your internet connection is unstable or bad can make you lost a lot experiences in the game cause lag really bring the whole game not enjoyable and fun.