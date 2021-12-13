If you find that you wake up in the middle of the night gasping for air, you understand just how big of an impact this can have on your overall quality of life. Your body needs a proper amount of sleep for you to rest, recharge, and have the energy to complete your to-do list the next day. Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who suffer from sleep apnea. If you are looking for help with the treatment for sleep apnea, there are several important tips you need to keep in mind.

Focus on Keeping a Healthy Weight

If you want to treat sleep apnea, the first thing you need to do is focus on maintaining a healthy weight. One of the biggest reasons why people suffer from sleep apnea is that too much weight pressing on their throats when they fall asleep at night. If you have a lot of extra weight on your chest and abdomen, this is going to cause your throat to collapse slightly. As a result, you may start snoring, which is one of the hallmark symptoms of sleep apnea. If you want to alleviate the pressure and stress on your throat, you should do everything you can to lose weight. For example, you may want to develop a diet and exercise routine that can help you remove excess weight from your chest and abdomen.

Consider Using a Humidifier at Night

Next, you may want to think about using a humidifier at night. Another reason why you might suffer from sleep apnea is that your throat is irritated by the dry air. When your throat is irritated, it can become inflamed, causing it to narrow slightly. This can make it harder for you to breathe easily at night, leading to sleep apnea. A humidifier can moisten the air slightly, making it more comfortable in your throat as you breathe. You may want to use a humidifier that allows you to alter the settings slightly depending on what the ambient conditions look like.

Stay Away from Smoking

Speaking of things that can irritate your throat, you need to stay away from smoking. This includes cigarette smoking, cigar smoking, and any other type of smoking you can imagine. Smoking is terrible for your health, and it can lead to sleep apnea. It can irritate the lining of your throat, causing it to become inflamed. As a result, you can develop sleep apnea. The nicotine in tobacco smoke can be addictive, and you may need medical help breaking free from your addiction. If that is the case, you may want to talk to a doctor who can help you.

See a Dentist

If you are still suffering from sleep apnea, you should see a dentist who can help you as well. A dentist can take a look at the alignment between your palate, tongue, and jaw, seeing if there are any dental issues that need to be corrected. A dentist can also take a look at your tonsils, which can contribute to sleep apnea. If you need to have your tonsils taken out, a dentist can refer you to a professional ENT surgeon who can help you. Then, your dentist might be able to talk with you about dental care tips you can use to prevent sleep apnea from coming back. Consider working with a dentist who can help you treat sleep apnea.

See a Medical Doctor

Finally, if you are still having issues with sleep apnea, it may be a good idea to reach out to a medical doctor who can help you. The first thing you should do is talk to your primary care doctor about the symptoms you are experiencing. That way, he or she can do a complete physical exam to see if you are indeed suffering from sleep apnea. Then, your doctor might be able to refer you to a sleep specialist who can take a closer look at the back of your throat, helping you customize a treatment plan that can allow you to get the quality sleep you deserve. Remember that this is not something you need to go through alone. Professionals are there to help you with sleep apnea.