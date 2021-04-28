Get ready to escalate your playing experience to unbelievable heights with this Glorious Model D (Matte Black) Computer Gaming Mouse known for its comfort, control, and speed. This ultra-premium ergonomically designed, comfortable, and lightweight gaming mouse results from the vision, passion, and hard work of a team that is dedicated to developing a product that is no lesser than perfection. Prepare for the uprising and welcome to the competitive world of E-sports gaming.

TLG Gaming India Llp

Your want of an ultimate gaming mouse will be taken care of by the computer hardware company known as TLG Gaming India It is a partnership firm headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, and is dedicated to providing good deals on computer hardware and gaming equipment for the IT and Gaming industry.

You can buy any computer accessories or gaming equipment of any brand on their online portal and take advantage of their best in the industry after-sale services. The best part is that you can get all these products in a very pocket-friendly manner without compromising quality.

Honeycomb Shell

The honeycomb style of the shell of the mouse is the main element that provides high strength and support to it while maintaining weight as light as a feather. The holes in the exterior are made to provide easy ventilation to your palms which keeps them cool and fresh for long, and the plus point is that you won’t even feel the holes that much. Model D is very simple to clean, you need to use an air canister, and your mouse will be as good as a new one.

Ascended Cord

The light and flexible ascended cord of the D- Model will make your gaming experience more fun because of its flexibility and feather-light model, making it feel as if the wire is not even there. Now, say goodbye to the third-party mods and indulge in the Glorious Model D wireless feel.

Smooth Glide

Now there is no need to tolerate shoddy mouse feet or buy any add-ons from a third party. The Model D comes with a premium G-Skates pure virgin PTFE with round edges that prevent snagging on the pad and makes the mouse glide super smoothly. With a thickness of 0.81mm, it has a very long life span.

Big or Small

It’s up to you what size do you want your mouse in. Although the Model D already comes with four pre-installed premium G-skates, you can still have additional larger mouse G-skates in the Model D for maximum glide.

DPI Indicator

You can set the DPI indicator to any value or color, for which software is required so that you are always aware of the value when adjusting the fly.

Pixart ® 3360 Sensor

It is up to the standard of the E-sports industry with no mouse acceleration, Pixel tracking, no spinouts, and 1000Hz polling rates.

20 Million Clicks

No more getting fooled by the competitors with their inferior quality mouse fails to stand the durability test and collapse quickly. The Model D has Omron switches with high durability and quality standards that will outlive many other low-quality mice.