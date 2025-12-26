‘Tis the season to be jolly- why not turn your Vela One space into a cheerful and even brighter place! Festive plants have become very popular, and they come in many different types. Chances are that there’s one (or two) you’d like! Here are four Christmas plants to add to your home.

English Holly

There are hundreds of varieties of holly, but the English holly stands out as it is more apt for Christmas. The English holly is a classic due to its green forest leaves and bright red berries. They are also versatile, which makes them relatively easy to care for.

Poinsettia

Poinsettia is a holiday exclusive, meaning they are mostly only available during Christmas. Making them rebloom the next season is definitely a challenge. The red poinsettia has always been a popular choice, but you can choose other colors and patterns, such as pink and cream. Make sure the plant you buy has sturdy stems and bright leaves on the base. Poinsettia are low-maintenance, but you should put them away from heaters and in indirect sunlight, and water only if their soil feels dry.

Christmas Cactus

Luckily, these aren’t spiky! These are great purchases as they can live for up to 20-30 years, and will keep you busy. The appearance is more of a sleepy plant with cactus-like stems and pink flowers at the end of each stem. These only need water when the soil is dry and need bright but diffused light.

Frosty Fern

Although Frosty Ferns do not contain any special colors, they’re considered a staple during the holidays. They have bright green leaves, surfaced with white frosted tips, and are typically more for advanced gardeners, but they are still nice to have in the season. They need consistent watering, indirect sunlight, and more humidity than usual.