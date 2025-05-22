Indoor plants are one of the cheapest and attractive items you can add to liven up your new Skye at Holland condo. When you need a splash of greenery to make your house feel like home, consider these six beginner-friendly plants.

Snake Plant

Every condo should have a snake plant tucked away in a bright corner of their homes. The sword-shaped leaves are not only attractive but they do an excellent job of purifying the around around them. Because they grow upright, they’re perfect in small spaces.

Palms

Palms are majestic specimens with fan-shaped foliage. There are quite a number of palm plants you can get, but you should do your research because some are meant for outdoors. These plants add some much-needed greenery and ambiance to any room.

Zebra Plant

The zebra plant is a small indoor plant that’s not only tough, but it also looks great on any surface. The compact size is ideal in the bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere you want. Just make sure to give it enough bright light and water your plant every now and then.

Succulents

Succulents are a group of plants that have a unique characteristic. They store water in their leaves and stems, which means you don’t need to water them often. Succulents such as jade plants and cacti are perfect for those who want to care for living decorations.

Lucky Bamboo

The lucky bamboo is tough and hardy. It’s able to survive in low-light conditions. This plant can have both soil and water as its medium.

ZZ Plant

The ZZ plant may seem intimidating, but there’s a trick to caring for it the easy way. Simply place it where it can get adequate light from natural or artificial sources, then water every two weeks or so. The curious shape and leaves are excellent conversation starters.