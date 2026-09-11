Long trips require preparations and time to account for what to expect and the unexpected. There are many things to look into, such as your belongings, the condition of the car you will be using for the trip, and having some cash on hand. Here’s what to prepare before you head out of your home for a smooth and stress-free experience.

Car Maintenance

If you will be using a car for your trip it is best to bring it to the mechanic to run basic maintenance, check tire pressure, brake fluid, engine lights, the gas, coolant and safety features. This ensures that your vehicle is trip ready and gives you peace of mind. You also save money because proper tire pressure could help with the gas. Maintenance checks may also uncover any underlying issues before it gets worse.

Plan your Route

Scout the route you will be taking in advance, see the estimated arrival time by car or by plane depending on what transportation you will be taking. Keep an offline version of the route you will be taking from your new home at Dorset Gardens to stay on track during your trip even in areas where the connection might drop.

Set Aside Money

It is important to have enough money for gas, food and other expenses you may encounter along the way. This also accounts for any unexpected issues, and when you need a place to stay.

Essentials

Pack your essentials, including clothes, toiletries, emergency kits, water bottles, food, and more. Bring all the important items you think you will need down the line. This keeps you prepared for everything. When you are bringing a pet with you, bring a separate bag with their essentials such as dog food, diapers, water, their favorite toy, and a bed to keep them comfortable.