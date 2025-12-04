Introduction

When investing in real estate in Singapore, especially condominiums, two recent launches stand out for different reasons: The Continuum in the East Coast / Katong area (District 15), and River Modern in the River Valley / Central area (District 9). Each offers different advantages — from freehold status and family-oriented living (The Continuum) to central connectivity and rental demand (River Modern). This essay compares their investment potential in terms of location, development features, capital appreciation prospects, rental potential, and target buyer/tenant profiles.

The Continuum

The Continuum is a new freehold condominium development in District 15 along Thiam Siew Avenue. It will consist of 816 units across six blocks (17–18 storeys), ranging from 1- to 5-bedroom units plus penthouses. The project is being developed by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments. Facilities include two clubhouses connected by a sky bridge, sky gardens, pools, gyms, and lounges. It is near Paya Lebar and Dakota MRT stations and close to malls, dining, East Coast Park, and several reputable schools.

River Modern

River Modern is a new leasehold condominium project in District 9, located at River Valley Green beside the Singapore River. The development comprises 455 units with 2–4 bedroom layouts and has direct access to Great World MRT station. It is close to the CBD, Orchard Road, Robertson Quay, and Great World City. Developed by GuocoLand, it focuses on premium finishing and benefits from the scarcity of land in the Core Central Region.

Investment Potential: Capital Appreciation & Demand

The Continuum offers long-term stability with its freehold status and lifestyle appeal. It is well-suited for families and long-term owners. While capital appreciation may be moderate, stability and demand from family buyers remain strong.

River Modern offers high rental demand and capital upside due to its central location. Its proximity to MRT, CBD, and lifestyle hubs makes it attractive to expatriates and professionals. High entry price may be a factor, but demand is strong.

Which Condo Fits Which Investor Profile?

Young professionals or expatriates: River Modern

Families with children: The Continuum

Investors seeking capital appreciation: River Modern

Buyers seeking long-term stability: The Continuum

Why Families with Young Children Should Invest in Real Estate

Real estate offers stability, long-term planning, space for growing needs, proximity to schools, wealth building, and security. Condos with family-friendly features and good locations help improve quality of life and serve as strong long-term assets.

Conclusion

Both The Continuum and River Modern have strong but different investment merits. River Modern offers better rental prospects and capital appreciation, while The Continuum offers family comfort, freehold longevity, and lifestyle balance.