Destructive tendencies from a dog can include tearing up items in your home such as furniture, chewing and gnawing on them, making a mess, digging and jumping out and about. It stems from lack of attention, or too much pent up energy. Here are some ways to deal with the behavior for a calmer home.

Spend Time and Play

Spending a couple of minutes playing with your dog is the common fix that works most of the time. Dogs usually require physical activity as it is an outlet for them to let out excess energy and gives them the exercise they need to tire them out. Set a routine playtime and daily walks around the garden or park near your condo at Chencharu Central Residences. If you’re planning to purchase a unit, find out about pet ownership rules for a smoother experience when you move to your new home. They also need mental stimulation, and providing them with puzzles that put out treats when they solve it enriches their minds.

Pet Proofing

Pet proofing your home is an important step if you have a dog for creating a safe space. Keep dangerous things such as chemicals for cleaning, food that they cannot eat and other things that could cause blockage and potential hazards away from them. Put slippers and shoes away too. Install a pet gate to prevent access to areas they aren’t allowed to go. This prevents injury and the chance of them eating something they should not.

Positive Reinforcement

Instead of yelling at your dog or punishing them, try a different approach with positive reinforcement. This is a common technique in training dogs where they get praised when they do something their owner wants them to do and rewards them with a treat. This also applies to helping with destructive tendencies when they choose a toy instead of shoes or furniture, they see a positive reaction and associate this behavior as a good thing.