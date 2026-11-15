Being tilted is a state where you are frustrated or straight up angry. It can come from many factors when gaming, such as teammates who don’t cooperate and are actively throwing rounds and objectives, or some players underperforming. Some people could perform better when angry but for most, gameplay and decision making start to falter. Here are some ways to keep a cool head during your gaming sessions.

Step Away for a Moment

Lose one or two games and you’d say to yourself you’ll win the next one, and then if you don’t, the frustration will start to creep in from losing an early objective or losing the match straight up. When you feel things are starting to get heated, step away from the game for a moment after a match to gather your thoughts and feelings. Do some stretching and take a walk around your new neighborhood at Solano Grand.

Do a Mental Reset

Don’t let the results of past matches or fights affect you. Pro players do a habit called mental resetting where they completely forget about the last round or outcome of the match and go back to square one. Accept mistakes and don’t think of what could have been. You can also use breathing techniques to help calm you down. This allows you to prepare for the next round with no baggage or frustration so you perform at your best.

Shift Your Mindset

Maybe a shift of mindset is what you need to keep your head cool. There are some things that you cannot control within the game like matchmaking and unfortunate circumstances, but what you can change is how you react. Don’t let one bad round, or objective steal bring you down. Rather than focusing on the main goal of winning, think of what you can do to give yourself a higher chance. It is also important to admit when you are feeling tilted and frustrated so you know when to take a break and prevent yourself from tilt queuing, resulting in your performance being affected for the next game.