Plants and young children don’t exactly match. There can be many cons and dangers to it, from the type of houseplant, placement, and proper care. Here are 5 ways to child-proof your Penrith condo and sustain a safer home with plants and kids.

Pick the Right Houseplant

Take note that not all plants are harmless; some of them may be filled with poisonous substances and can cause allergic reactions. Kids might accidentally ingest plants when they topple over. Fortunately, if your child unknowingly took a bite of a plant, it usually tastes bitter, and it would take a lot to consume before it becomes super harmful.

Make sure to Keep Houseplants out of Reach

This one is a no-brainer and is very simple and easy to do. Try placing them on spots that will give your child the disadvantage, such as the shelves, cabinets, tables, or a strong plant stand. Additionally, you can use a hanging pot to maintain higher ground, and remember to cut the plant if it gets too long.

Lower the Number of Houseplants

If you have too many houseplants that you can’t maintain out of reach from your sneaky child, consider shrinking the collection. You can lower the number of houseplants by giving plants to friends or donating them. This can additionally give you more space to add extra things indoors.

Let your Children Try Taking Care of them

If your children are a little older, you can always allow your kids to take care of them. As long as you remind them to be careful and gentle with them, it will be a great and fun hobby. Teach them how to take full care of the houseplants and interesting information about them so the experience is more fun!