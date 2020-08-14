The world is full of opportunities, and you need to achieve them according to your sensibility, skills, and interest. Most people are not aware of their hidden talents, and someone else discovers it. We must appreciate the young talent here because they appear without any assistance. Their aim and devotion bring them to the highest level of success. If we start counting the name of successful people under 30 years old, the list would be so long. So, let’s discuss about a businessman name Juank Cortavarría

Who is Juank Cortavarría?

He is a Colombia-based successful businessman, coach, and motivational speaker. He was born in the city of Barranquilla, but he never gets the change to live in the city and moved to the central town in Colombia called Pereira.

In Pereira, he completed his primary education and returned to the home town “native Barranquilla.” Here he starts working as a salesman and completes he specialize in HR lecturer and marketing. He prefers to start his own business instead of working for someone else. So, he begins his company and soon starts getting earning from it.

He was very confident about his new company and its satisfactory growth. He worked as a one-person army, but every business required management and some sort of organizational knowledge that are essential aspects of the business. Soon his business starts to collapse, and he confesses it in his interview and says:

“At that time I did not have.”

As a result, he loses his business but learns the lesson.

“It was a hard blow to see such a successful company in such a short time crumble through my fingers, but that opened my eyes to the fact that the road is long and I was just getting started.”

He takes his failure so seriously and starts studying human resources. Today, he is a motivational speaker, Ontological coach, and human resource consultant. He provides his services to several national and international companies. He also speaks to many internal conference and travel to many places for this purpose.

There are few Latin American who gain that much fame in the business field and make himself a brand. He is now 28 years old, but he is not an average person but a successful businessman and speaker. If you want to follow hi, you can visit his Instagram account and starts to follow him; here is his Instagram handle @juankcortavarria. He has 100,000 thousand followers who follow him as a coach and get inspiration on his Instagram account. You can also send him DM and get his assistance for your business and plans. You will surely get the best help from him.

In this fast and evolutionary world, people need assistance and guideline to meet their dreams. Unfortunately, they never get it on time, and as a result, they suffer from failure or lack growth. Therefore, it is essential to promote such talented people who provide their assistance through motivational speeches and counseling.