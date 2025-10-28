Renowned for their decades of experience in the real estate industry, Santarli Realty stands among the leading property players in Singapore. The company has a strong portfolio in both public and private residential developments, highlighting their versatility and reliability. Their projects are known for their exceptional workmanship, functional layouts, and creative utilization of space, promising long-term value for both residents and investors. With expertise in commercial and industrial developments, Santarli Realty further strengthens their extensive portfolio. One of their latest additions is Narra Residences Dairy Farm Walk, a highly anticipated development that seamlessly blends modern living with nature.

Spread across a sprawling 8,325 square meters of land, Narra Residences boasts of 193 luxurious units, ranging from 1 to 4-bedroom apartments. The development has been thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light and ventilation, creating a refreshing and welcoming atmosphere. Each unit is equipped with high-end fittings and finishes, providing residents with a comfortable and modern living experience.

In terms of shopping and dining options, residents of Narra Residences are spoilt for choice. The nearby HillV2, The Rail Mall, and Bukit Panjang Plaza offer a wide range of retail and dining experiences, catering to all tastes and preferences. For grocery shopping, there is the Giant Hypermarket and Cold Storage at HillV2, providing residents with all their daily needs.

Moreover, with major road networks like Upper Bukit Timah Road, Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), and Dairy Farm Road in close proximity, residents can easily access the nearby shopping malls, schools, and other key amenities. The upcoming Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, a large-scale mixed-use development, will also provide seamless connectivity to the rest of the island, adding more convenience for the residents of Narra Residences.

But what truly sets Narra Residences apart is its excellent connectivity. The development is a mere 10-minute walk to Hillview MRT station, providing residents with easy access to the Downtown Line and a direct route to the bustling Orchard Road and Central Business District. For those who prefer to drive, the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) are just a short drive away, connecting them to various parts of the city.

With its proximity to various business hubs, Narra Residences is also an ideal option for professionals working in the area. The development is just a short drive away from the Jurong Lake District, Singapore’s second central business district, set to be a vibrant hub for business, leisure, and entertainment. It is also close to other key commercial hubs like International Business Park and One-North, making it a convenient choice for those seeking a work-life balance.

Aside from its excellent location and connectivity, Narra Residences also places great importance on sustainability. The development is designed with eco-friendly features such as rainwater harvesting and energy-saving lighting, making it a green and sustainable living option.

Speaking of amenities, Narra Residences itself offers a plethora of facilities for its residents. The development boasts of a lap pool, children’s pool, gymnasium, outdoor fitness corner, BBQ pit, and a clubhouse, among others. Whether you want to relax by the pool or work out at the gym, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Dairy Farm Walk Condo boasts a prime location in close proximity to Hillview MRT Station, providing residents with easy access to key areas in Singapore such as Newton, Bugis, and the Central Business District. With a direct link to the Downtown Line, residents can conveniently commute to leisure and business hubs including Botanic Gardens MRT and Bayfront MRT.

Replete with an abundance of verdant foliage, such as the renowned Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Dairy Farm Nature Park, this location is a true breath of fresh air.

One of the major highlights of Narra Residences is its location. Set amidst the lush greenery of Dairy Farm Nature Park, it offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. The park, spanning over 63 hectares, is a haven for nature lovers, with its serene walking trails, natural streams, and diverse flora and fauna. Residents can enjoy a leisurely stroll or a picnic with their loved ones while being surrounded by the beauty of nature.

For families with children, there are numerous reputable schools in the vicinity, such as Bukit Panjang Primary School, CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace, and German European School Singapore. Parents can rest assured that their children’s education is well taken care of, without having to travel long distances.