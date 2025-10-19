Naturally designed for larger households or multi-generational living, the 4-bedroom units at Pinery Residences Condo offer abundant space with spacious living rooms, generously-sized kitchens, and well-proportioned bedrooms. Ideal for families who prioritize hosting gatherings or desire versatility in room functionality, these layouts cater perfectly to their needs.

For families with children, Pinery Residences is also surrounded by reputable schools such as St. Hilda’s Primary School, Poi Ching School, and Tampines Junior College. This makes it the perfect choice for those who value education and want their children to attend top schools.

One of the most alluring features of the premium units is the private balcony, which offers stunning views of the Tampines skyline. It’s the perfect spot to relax and unwind after a long day. You can also enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine while taking in the beautiful views.

In addition to the top-notch facilities and amenities, Pinery Residences also prioritizes sustainability and green living. The condominium has been awarded the Green Mark Gold Plus by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) for its environmentally friendly features. These include rainwater harvesting systems, energy-efficient lighting, and sensor-controlled lifts, among others.

For those looking for a more low-key yet luxurious living space, the premium units at Pinery Residences are the perfect choice. These units are thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of modern city dwellers. The open-plan layout allows for a seamless flow of space, creating a sense of spaciousness. The use of warm and muted tones in the interior design gives the premium units a cozy and inviting feel.

Residents will appreciate the contemporary architecture and quality finishes that enhance the overall appeal of these luxurious homes.

In conclusion, Pinery Residences Condo offers unparalleled luxury and expansive living in the heart of Tampines. The high-end penthouse and premium units, coupled with breathtaking views of the surrounding area, make it a highly desirable living space. With its top-notch facilities, convenient location, and commitment to sustainability, Pinery Residences truly sets the standard for luxurious living in Singapore. Come experience the ultimate in urban living at Pinery Residences today.

Strategically located in the fast-growing Tampines neighbourhood, Pinery Residences offers unrivalled convenience and connectivity. The Tampines West MRT Station is just a stone’s throw away, providing easy access to the rest of Singapore. Shopping and dining options are plentiful with nearby malls such as Tampines Mall, Tampines 1, and Century Square. Reputable schools including St. Hilda’s Primary and Secondary Schools, Temasek Polytechnic, and United World College are also within close proximity.

In addition to the excellent layout and design of each unit, the development also boasts an array of top-notch facilities for residents to indulge in. The lush landscaped gardens, swimming pool, and sky terraces provide perfect spots for relaxation and rejuvenation. Families can also enjoy quality bonding time at the children’s playground or BBQ pits. Other facilities include a gym, tennis court, and function room, catering to the diverse needs of residents.

But it’s not just the interior design that sets the penthouses at Pinery Residences apart. The breathtaking views of the surrounding Tampines area are a major highlight. Imagine waking up to unobstructed views of lush greenery or the expansive blue sky. The penthouse units offer the perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city, while still being in the heart of all the action.

The Pinery Residences offers a range of unit types, from 1-bedroom to 5-bedroom apartments and penthouses, providing options for both singles and families. Every unit is meticulously crafted with the finest materials and fittings, elevating the standard of living for its residents. A spacious and well-equipped kitchen, high ceilings, and large windows allow for plenty of natural light and ventilation, creating a bright and airy living space.

Pinery Residences also offers a unique blend of urban living and nature. The condominium is nestled within the tranquil and picturesque Tampines Quarry Park, providing residents with a serene and peaceful environment. The park also offers various recreational activities such as hiking and cycling trails, making it the perfect spot for outdoor enthusiasts.

The penthouse units at Pinery Residences are a sight to behold. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the natural light pours into the spacious living areas, creating a bright and airy atmosphere. The modern and sleek interior design is enhanced by the use of high-quality materials, giving the penthouses a sophisticated and luxurious feel. Each penthouse unit boasts its private lift lobby, ensuring privacy and exclusivity for the residents.

Aside from the luxurious living spaces, Pinery Residences also offers a wide range of amenities for its residents. The condominium boasts a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for social gatherings. There is also a 24-hour security system in place, ensuring that the residents feel safe and secure at all times.

The location of Pinery Residences is another major draw for potential buyers. Tampines is a thriving district with excellent connectivity and a plethora of amenities. The Tampines MRT Station and Tampines Bus Interchange are just a short walk away, providing easy access to the rest of Singapore. The popular Tampines Mall and Century Square shopping centers are also within walking distance, offering a plethora of retail and dining options for residents to choose from.