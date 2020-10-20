Every day while going through social media, we came across a lot of people, and we might think about their lavish lifestyle. While going through Instagram every day, we came across with many entrepreneurs, and while looking at their feed posts, sometimes they seem so appealing. Sometimes we don’t like them, but we don’t know the different stories we might follow these entrepreneurs or not. Still, secretly, somehow the idea pops up in our mind after seeing the fantastic pictures of lifestyle to start our blog same happened to Rachid EI Khabbachi.

Beginning:

He started his social life from no one to a famous Instagram personality; he is an African entrepreneur inspiring a lot of people through his life journey. He was brought up in Mauritania’s streets, where all he had seen was poverty hunger; his family used to work hard day and night for their bread and butter. These all circumstances developed in him the urge for success throughout his life. He worked hard, and no, he became one of the most famous businessman. He never feels ashamed about telling about his life. He once said that he used to wander in the streets for the money. Rachid never had any professional skill or any education; he availed all the opportunities that came his way; he used to be a sports Pearson then he started his business he used to buy things and then sell them later on a higher rate and then again invest the money in the shares to expand his business in no time he became able to change the life of his parents.

He is kind:

He also helped the poor and needy people a lot as much as he can. Through his social media, he is inspiring a lot of people to work on their own; he is a self-made person and always emphasize on the hard work and consistency because these are the things that lead to success; not everyone is born with a silver spoon; there are a lot of people like Rachid who worked hard, and from a poor child who passed his childhood in poverty and hanger and on his own he became a successful businessman. He is the perfect mixture of style and goodness.

As a Respectful businessman:

Now, as he has become a very famous businessman, he made collaborations with the well-known brands. From his entire life story, we can clearly see that a person can be everything from absolutely nothing. With his hard work and loyalty, a person can change his fate with which he is born. He always helps the poor and needy people suffering from hunger because he knows how it feels to sleep with an empty stomach. In short, he is a true inspiration for all of us.