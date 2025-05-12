A home with minimal furniture is appealing to look at. Lots of space and a sense of order work wonders for the mind and the inhabitants’ well-being. When moving to a new house or condo like the Grand Zyon, adopting a minimalist aesthetic evokes that modern feel. Here’s a short guide on how to make it happen

Make a Decision First

A minimalist design is not for everyone, so you should think about the pros and cons first before attempting it. If your lifestyle or family size disagrees, then you might be better with a general household cleaning or regular decluttering.

Envision Your Home in Minimalist Style

It’s important to envision what your minimalist home will look like before you start buying furniture or removing it. Think about the space in each room and how you want to use it. A corner in the living room could be a work setup, while the bedroom may only have a bed for resting.

Consider the Most Important Pieces

Think of the pieces that you’d use for each room. A multi-purpose furniture takes precedence over one that does only one thing. In addition, bulky furniture and old appliances are out, while sleek and modern devices are in.

Sell or Donate?

It’s highly likely that you’ll sell a considerable amount of stuff you’ve accumulated over the years to achieve a minimalist home effect. You’d definitely want to get something in return for them, so why not sell them on online marketplaces or social media? Alternatively, you can donate them to a charity you support.

Match with Smart Technology and Design

Complete your home’s minimalist effect by adding a few pieces of high-tech devices, such as a high-speed mesh router, a smart home speaker, or a new home theater. In the kitchen, it’s best to invest in a multi-cooker or a smart appliance to save space and cut down on clutter.